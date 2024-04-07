I lost 140 pounds by ditching one thing from my diet: ‘I felt disgusting’

A 50-year-old UK woman says she lost 140 pounds by ditching her nightly bottle of wine -- she had packed on much of the weight after a septic shock scare.

She raised the bar for herself.

A 50-year-old UK woman says she lost 140 pounds by ditching her nightly bottle of white wine — she had packed on much of the weight after a septic shock scare.

Jo Hurley, a quality assurance officer from Harlow, England, saw a doctor in 2018 after struggling with heavy periods. She claims that during an examination of her uterus, an unidentified medic accidentally perforated the lining and within two days, she went into septic shock.

She endured three surgeries to treat the infection, including an emergency hysterectomy.

Once back home after the 12-month ordeal, she binged on cheese and wine for more than two years. She eventually tipped the scales at 300 pounds while wearing a size 26.

After a lengthy struggle following a medical procedure gone wrong, Jo Hurley binged on cheese and wine for more than two years. Jo Hurley / SWNS

“I went to a New Year party in 2021 and realized all the other women had lovely slim figures, I felt disgusting,” Hurley recalled to SWNS. “I knew I had to do something or I would never be happy.”

The wake-up call was surgery that required her to lose weight, but she “didn’t want to risk getting sick again” from another procedure.

In March 2018, Hurley started to get heavy periods once a month, which caused discomfort and stomach pains.

She eventually tipped the scales at 300 pounds while wearing a size 26. Joanne Hurley / SWNS

After consulting with her doctor, she decided to undergo a hysteroscopy, a procedure in which a small camera is inserted into the vagina to examine the uterus.

During the examination, a medic allegedly perforated her womb and caused an infection in the vagina.

“I was terrified, I thought I was going to die. I was diagnosed with sepsis, and my body started to shut down,” she remembered.

“I couldn’t stop vomiting pure black liquid,” she continued. “My temperature was all over the place, I couldn’t keep any food down. I was on a lot of antibiotics that caused me more sickness.”

A year later, Hurley underwent a hysterectomy to have her uterus and cervix removed.

In February 2022, she needed an abdominal hernia removal surgery, which required her to lose weight. She lost 140 pounds on her own. Jo Hurley / SWNS

Leaving the hospital, Hurley developed a ”screw it” attitude and decided to eat and drink as she pleased.

She regularly gorged on biscuits, cheese and chips, which she washed down with wine.

“I didn’t put a filter on my intake. I was drinking a bottle of wine and eating two packs of crisps a night,” Hurley lamented. “Next thing I knew, I was heavier than the people around me.”

In February 2022, she needed abdominal hernia removal surgery, which required her to lose weight.

Gastric sleeve surgery was offered, but Hurley “didn’t trust having another surgery.”

“I knew the gastric sleeve would be easier,” she explained. “I wanted to put the work in and lose the weight myself.”

Within two years, she weighed just 159 pounds, slipping into a size 14. Joanne Hurley / SWNS

Hurley steadily lost over 140 pounds by swapping conventional food for lighter fare, going to the gym, and taking aquafit classes.

”I used to finish the night with a glass of wine, but now I just have a cup of decaf tea,” she shared.

Within two years, she weighed just 159 pounds, slipping into a size 14.

“I’ve cut everything out of my life to finally feel myself again,” she gushed. “I’ve never felt better. I show off my body proudly.”

Diet before weight loss

Breakfast: Three slices of toast and cereal

Lunch: Sandwich, packet of chips, chocolate

Dinner: Pasta, bolognese, no fast food

Drinks: White wine, sauvignon blanc

Diet after weight loss

Breakfast: Porridge, fruit or yogurt

Lunch: Cup of soup

Dinner: Fish, veggies, chicken

Drinks: Lots of water, with tea and black coffee