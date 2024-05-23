Looking for a good burger? Here's where you can dig into some of Brevard's best

Summertime and burgers are a natural pairing, and while the official start of the season is still a few weeks away, the weather is telling us otherwise.

Good thing Brevard has plenty of good burger options if you’re not in the mood to fire up the backyard grill. From smash burgers to gourmet burgers to traditional burgers, the options run wild and wide.

We did the work for you, scouring the county and finding everything from burgers with peanut butter to wagyu burgers to burgers topped with pork belly. While we acknowledge this isn’t a complete list, it is a juicy one. You’ll find something for burger fans of all kinds.

Good burgers on tap in north Brevard

Burger Robs, 311 S. Washington Ave., Titusville, facebook.com/BurgerRobs.

Burger Robs has gained a loyal following thanks to its mouthwatering, two-hands-required smashburgers. The folks behind the popular food truck also have a brick-and-mortar location. Don't worry, though. If you don’t live near the Titusville eatery, you can hopefully meet up with its food truck when it visits another part of the county.

Beachside’s best burgers

Coasters Pub and Biergarten, 971 E. Eau Gallie Blvd. A, beachside Melbourne, 321-779-2739, facebook.com/CoastersPub

Coasters is known for its extensive craft beer selection and its shady beer garden. But's it's also a Brevard favorite for burgers. For years, the beer-centric restaurant has delighted guests with its rotating array of exotic burgers, like the Venison Burger, the Camel Burger and the Antelope Burger. Follow the pub's Facebook page to find out what exotic is currently on the menu.

The best burgers in Central Brevard

Burger Inn, 1819 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, 321-254-2211, facebook.com/Theburgerinn

For burger purists, nothing beats a warm, messy bacon cheeseburger at the nostalgic Burger Inn. Sit in your vehicle and a carhop comes out to take your order, then brings your food on a tray that props on your window. Or take a seat at one of the tables under the covered front patio. Wherever you sit, get plenty of napkins. The burgers are traditional well-seasoned, thin patties and come swathed in foil wrappers that steam the buns, keeping them soft but not soggy. Oh, and never pass up the chance to order a milkshake.

Hook and Eagle Tavern, Viera East Golf Club, 2300 Clubhouse Drive, Viera, 321-639-3487, hookandeagle.com

Ask any local and they’ll tell you Hook & Eagle is a hidden gem in the burger world. Tucked away on a golf course in a residential community, this small, no-frills restaurant offers Southern-inspired fare and a variety of mouthwatering burgers. There’s the “Southern Smoked Corned Beef” burger topped with house-smoked corned beef, Swiss cheese and a signature Russian dressing. The “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” burger is topped with BBQ-glazed pork belly and sharp cheddar. Then there’s the “Love” burger, which includes bacon jam, blue cheese, field greens, a Worcestershire reduction drizzle and of course, “love sauce.” Thursday nights are officially known as "burger nights" at the Tavern. That’s when diners can build their own burgers with toppings like sauteed mushrooms, fried onions and even peanut butter.

Island IX, 2348 Citadel Way, Suite 105, Viera, 321-305-5946, island-ix.com

Since opening in fall of 2021, this fast-casual oasis in Viera's land of chain establishments has been a welcome addition to the community. Island IX (which are the initials of the owner’s children) embraces its tropical name, with burgers such as the Vesuvius, with fruit salsa and key lime blackening sauce; Kilimanjaro, with pepper jack cheese and avocado; and the Mauna Loa, with ghost pepper cheese, fried tortilla, corn salsa, pico de gallo and sliced jalapeno. If you’re a fan of wagyu burgers, you’ll want to visit this place on Wednesdays. You can get two wagyu burgers for $20 or one for $11.

Tin Whiskey Southern Kitchen & Still, 3 Forrest Ave., 321-633-0600, tinwhiskey.com

The burgers here start with 8 ounces of angus beef, but then, well, you must experience them yourself. There’s the Tin Whiskey bacon burger topped with, bacon of course, smoked gouda and a signature Tin Whiskey maple bourbon bacon jam. True southerners will want to try the burger with house-made pimento cheese, a fried green tomato and bacon. It’s recommended you have a beer on hand (if you’re 21 or older) while trying the "hot lips" burger. This burger comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon and fried jalapeno slices. If breakfast is more your thing, Tin Whiskey has you covered. The breakfast burger is topped with egg, cheese and bacon and served between two waffles.

Burger options in south Brevard

The Burger Place, 811 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, 321-676-8914, theburgerplacefl.com

With fresh, house-made buns, never-frozen beef and the fries that are cut daily, fresh is the word at the Burger Place in downtown Melbourne. This charming, retro cafe with indoor seating and a covered breezeway is all about flavor, too. The buns are soft and buttery, with a smattering of sesame seeds, but strong enough to hold up to the juicy burgers. And then there are the condiments. The regulars are there — mayo, mustard, pickles, ketchup, onions, tomatoes and lettuce — but you can also add sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, jalapenos or A1 Steaksauce at no extra charge.

The Bat Cave Gastropub, 31 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne. 321-327-7752, thebatcavegastropub.com.

Blink and you’ll miss this place. The craft beer-centric pub (the "bat" stands for 'Beer Any Time) opened in 2022 by two chefs who wanted to serve good food in a relaxed atmosphere. Burgers are ½ lb. of fresh ground beef served on brioche buns. Except for the cave-in burger. That’s an open-faced burger served on sourdough bread piled high with cave chili and beer cheese. Other burgers include toppings ranging from a fried egg to honey BBQ bacon to smoked pork.

Spitzer is a trending reporter. She can be reached at MSpitzer@Floridatoday.com

Hook & Eagle Tavern at Viera East Golf Course is open to the public at 2300 Clubhouse Drive. Executive Chef Jamey Thompson offers Southern-inspired dishes with a modern twist. Among the popular burgers is the Don't Go Breaking My Heart, seen here, which is a Blackstone patty with BBQ-glazed pork belly and sharp cheddar.

