Looking for coffee? A brewery coffee shop has closed, but a Poudre Canyon spot opened

The experiment to add a coffee and espresso bar in the taproom at Snowbank Brewing, 225 N. Lemay Ave., has come to an end, while a new coffee shop opened in Poudre Canyon.

Owners of The Morning Grind closed the coffee shop earlier this month, saying in a Facebook post that "despite our best efforts it seems that a coffee shop is not viable in this location." In the post, they said they were searching for a better location or new people to take over the coffee bar. "Thank you to all who supported us, brought your friends and spread the good word for us."

Snowbank Brewing added a coffee and espresso bar called The Morning Grind to its taproom. The Morning Grind opened in early November but closed about five months later.

The coffee bar was a collaboration between Snowbank Brewing and local coffee roaster Wander Coffee in response to the "gentle pullback" in the craft beer market and increased interest in nonalcoholic and healthier drinks, Snowbank representatives said in late October.

In addition to The Morning Grind closing, Starbucks announced it will close its downtown Fort Collins location April 12.

Kind Bean opens in Poudre Canyon

Dani Grant, owner of the Mishawaka Inn, has opened Kind Bean in a converted vintage Airstream. It is the first amenity to launch at the upcoming Riverside Colorado Canyon Resort — the former Columbine Lodge — and the Mish's new sister company.

Kind Bean, 9940 Poudre Canyon Road, will offer a small menu featuring gourmet espresso, fair trade coffee, baked goods from Me Oh My Pie and Mishawaka breakfast items on a patio with picturesque views.

"We are thrilled to unveil the Kind Bean to the Poudre Canyon and Fort Collins communities," Grant said in a news release. "Our mission is to offer an exquisite coffee product and an experience embracing the natural beauty of our surroundings. We believe in sustainability, excellent coffee, and a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy."

Initially, the Kind Bean will be open only on weekends, but it will expand "once we get our coffee legs under us," according to its website.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins brewery coffee shop closes, Poudre Canyon spot opens