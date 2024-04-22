Look: Ducklings reunited with mom after wandering into Virginia hotel

April 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia facilitated a family reunion for a family of curious ducklings who became separated from their mother when they wandered into a hotel.

Richmond Animal Care and Control said in a Facebook post that the ducklings wandered through the automatic doors at the Marriott Hotel on 14th and Cary streets in Richmond.

Hotel employees gathered the ducklings in a box and told responding the care and control officer and Richmond park ranger that the ducklings apparently had become separated from a mother duck, who had been spotted in the area earlier in the day.

"So we just connected the dots and put them all back together in the canal that was close by," Animal Care and Control director Christie Chipps Peters told WRIC-TV.

Peters said the mother duck was excited when rescuers brought the box of ducklings to the canal.

"She could hear them making noise and so she came closer, we were like, 'This must be mom.' And they went right back together. Once that was done, we just let them go and have a great day," he said.