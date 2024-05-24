Longwood Gardens, Schuylkill River Trail among top Memorial Day destinations

Bucks County residents looking to observe Memorial Day weekend are a one-tank trip or so away from four Pennsylvania destinations ranked among the best.

Here's where Gettysburg National Military Park, Longwood Gardens, Presque Isle State Park and the Schuylkill River Trail ranked in a recent MaxTour survey.

Longwood Gardens leads Pennsylvania group of top Memorial Day destinations

MaxTour, an online travel guide and small-group excursion booking agency, recently polled 3,000 families, asking where they would like to spend Memorial Day, if distance wasn't a factor.

Longwood Gardens, in Kennett Square, is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania location, coming in 20th on MaxTour's Memorial Day destination list.

"While the main gardens have an admission fee, Longwood Gardens offers several days throughout the year where entrance is free," read a portion of MaxTour's writeup on Longwood Gardens. "These expansive gardens feature beautiful plant collections, fountains, and a variety of events that are particularly delightful for families during Memorial Day."

The cafe, gardens and garden shop at Longwood Gardens will be open on Memorial Day.

Gettysburg National Military Park, Presque Isle State Park and the Schuylkill River Trail round out top Memorial Day destination list

Gettysburg National Military Park, located in Adams County, ranked 48th on MaxTour's list.

"Visit the Gettysburg National Military Park for a deeply historical experience. The site of one of the Civil War's most significant battles, Gettysburg hosts special Memorial Day ceremonies including speeches, a parade, and military re-enactments," read MaxTour's take on the military park. "The park’s museum and visitor center offer detailed exhibits about the battle and its impact."

Gettysburg National Military Park will be closed on Memorial Day, but is otherwise open from sunup to sunset.

The Schuylkill River Trail, the roughly 75-mile long (and growing) multi-use trail which originates in Philadelphia, ranked 97th on MaxTour's Memorial Day destination list.

"There are currently about 75 completed miles of the Schuylkill River Trail in sections, including 30-plus miles between Philadelphia and Parker Ford," read a portion of the river trail's website. "The trail breaks off in Parker Ford and picks up again in Pottstown where it continues for about 20 miles to Reading. From there, cyclists can follow a 20-mile signed on-road routejust shy of Hamburg.

"In Hamburg, trail users can access a scenic seven-mile stretch to Auburn in Schuylkill County. The trail is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, exercise or commute."

The Schuylkill River Trail is open every day from sunrise to sunset.

Presque Isle State Park, the 3,200-acre peninsula just a few miles west of Erie, ranked 117th on MaxTour's list.

"This sandy peninsula offers beaches, trails, and picnic areas," read MaxTour's take on Presque Isle State Park. "Families can enjoy swimming, bird watching, or simply exploring the natural landscapes. The park’s flat terrain makes it accessible for strollers and wheelchairs."

Presque Isle State Park will be open from 5 a.m. until sunset on Memorial Day in the northwest corner of the state.

