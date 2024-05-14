Memorial Day 2024 in Bucks County: Where to catch parades and ceremonies

Memorial Day 2024 and its weekend of activities in Bucks County is quickly approaching.

Thousands will line parade routes and attend Memorial Day ceremonies to honor the brave men and women of our military who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States.

Here's where to find parade and other activities for Memorial Day 2024 in Bucks County

Memorial Day 2024 events Saturday in Bucks County

The Sellersville Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25 , "will once again be held in the streets of Sellersville and is expected to be bigger and grander than ever. Multiple bands and fire companies from the surrounding communities will be represented and it is hoped that Sellersville organizations of all kinds, including churches, clubs, scouting, and little league teams, as well as local businesses will participate." Begins at Diamond Street at East Clymer Avenue.

The Penndel-Hulmeville Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. The parade will march onto Ford Avenue and then turn right onto Main. It will follow Main to Hulme Avenue and Hulme to Bellevue, where it will pause at the memorial for a prayer before continuing to Woodland, then to Hulmeville Road. The parade ends at the Penndel Memorial Ball Field. A reviewing stand will be set up at the end of the parade featuring parade officials and honored guests.

Plumstead Township will conduct its annual Memorial Day Observance at 9 a.m. Saturday, at the Township Veterans Park, 5775 Easton Road. The observance will be led by the Plumstead Township Veterans Committee.

Tullytown Memorial Day Services will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 9 a.m. at the Monument on Main Street and Fallsington Avenue in Tullytown and at the Monument at the Tullytown Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.

The Friends of Washington Crossing Park (PA) and the historic Newtown Theatre are teaming up to present a free outdoor jazz concert on Saturday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Historic Washington Crossing Park on River Road near the Visitor Center on the Delaware River. Calli Graver will perform. Bring chairs and blankets. Alcohol is not permitted in the state park, but visitors can bring other drinks and food. Animals must be leashed and under control at all times. No registration is required. Rain date is Monday, May 27 at the same time.

Declan LeBaron and his brother Caden LeBaron show their self-made signs to service members during the Doylestown Memorial Day Parade.

Sunday of Memorial Day 2024 weekend event at Washington Crossing

On Sunday, Washington Crossing Historic Park will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony at 1 p.m. at the gravesite of Continental soldiers. The gravesite is located near the Thompson-Neely House, about two miles south of New Hope at the intersection of Route 32 and Aquetong Rd. (1638 River Road, New Hope).

The observation will include a colonial color guard, a fife and drum corps, Revolutionary War reenactors, veterans, and other honored guests. During the ceremony, American flags will be placed on all of the graves.

The gravesite marks the resting place of soldiers who died during the Continental army’s December 1776 encampment in Bucks County. Although no Americans were killed during the Delaware River crossing and the First Battle of Trenton, some soldiers succumbed to exposure, disease or previous injuries. Captain-Lieutenant Moore is the only veteran buried in this plot whose identity is known.

Monday events for Memorial Day 2024 in Bucks County

On Monday, American Legion Post 317 in Yardley will begin Memorial Day observances at 7 a.m. with rifle salutes at sites throughout the borough and Lower Makefield, including veterans cemeteries, Borough Hall and the Lower Makefield veterans monument. At 9 a.m., the ceremony begins at the the Yardley monument at Afton and Delaware avenues. The The Yardley-Makefield Memorial Day Parade follows at 11 a.m. from the Maplevale section of North Main Street. The parade will then march south on Main Street to the Yardley-Makefield American Legion Hall.

Newtown's celebration begins at 8:30 a.m. with an observance at St. Andrew's Cemetery, 81 Swamp Road. The Newtown Memorial Day Parade steps off at 9 a.m. at 660 Newtown-Yardley Road and will stop at the Newtown Cemetery, the World War I Monument, Newtown Borough Hall and at the Legion Hall on Linden Avenue. Annual Vintage Baseball Game following the parade at Pickering Field at noon, sponsored by the Council Rock Newtown Athletic Association.

The 104th Memorial Day Parade in Langhorne will take place May 29, beginning with ceremonies on the lawn of the Jesse W. Soby American Legion Post 148, 115 W. Richardson Ave. The parade will commence immediately afterward and make a circuit through the main streets of Langhorne, including Bellevue and Maple Avenues and Pine Street (Route 413).

Veterans drive a World War II era Jeep during the Doylestown Memorial Day Parade Monday, May 30, 2022 at E. State Street in Doylestown.

The Quakertown American Legion will commemorate Memorial Day on Monday with a parade starting at 9 a.m. The parade starts at Park Avenue and Main Street, proceeding north on 9th Street to Broad Street, then east until North 4th Street, north to Mill Street, and on to the Memorial Park, where the American Legion will conduct its program at 10 a.m. The following roads will be closed: 9th St. between Main and Broad., Broad St. from 9th and 4th streets, 4th Street from Broad to Mill, and Mill Street from 4th and 9th streets.

The Joseph A. Schumacher VFW Post 1597 in Croydon will host its Memorial Day Parade starting at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The lineup will begin at Cedar Avenue and State Road, and the parade proceeds along State Road to Croydon VFW Post 1597 on Bellevue Avenue, and will be followed by a memorial ceremony.

Morrisville's Memorial Day Parade steps off from the Morrisville Presbyterian Church at 9 a.m. Monday. It concludes with a ceremony at the Morrisville Cemetery on South Pennsylvania Avenue. With the assistance of the Morrisville Fire Co., Morrisville Borough and the surrounding community, the celebration includes reenactors, active military, veterans, marching bands, and community organizations. Kids are also welcome to decorate their bikes and ride within the parade, according to organizers.

The Robert W. Bracken American Legion Post 382 in Bristol will start its Memorial Day observance at 9 a.m. Monday at the Bristol Borough Veterans Memorial at the corner of Farragut Avenue and Pond Street. Rounds also include: 9:30 a.m., St. Mark's Cemetery, Radcliffe Street; 10 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery, Walnut and Wood streets; 10:30 a.m.: Bristol Cemetery, Route 13.

Doylestown Borough's annual Memorial Day Parade — at more than 150 years, it's billed as the country's oldest parade — begins at 10 a.m. After a flag raising at War Memorial Field, the parade leaves Central Bucks West High School, moves east on West Court Street, east on West State Street, north on Main Street, and east on East Court Street to Doylestown Cemetery. The parade ends at the cemetery with a 30-minute memorial service and wreath-laying.

