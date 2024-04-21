Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with these fundraisers for local nonprofits:

Shepherdstown Bee City USA Fundraiser and Kickoff Party

Sunday, April 21 - 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Alma Bea

202 E. Washington St.

Shepherdstown, W.Va.

Raffle, cash bar, small-bites menu, live music and giveaways. Hosted by the Berkeley Jefferson Extension Master Gardener Association. $5 at the door. Email shepherdstownbeecity@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit education programs on the importance of pollinators.

Blanket and Spirit Wear Fundraiser

Deadline to order is Monday, April 22 (order online)

Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School (pick up orders)

500 Leitersburg St.

Greencastle, Pa.

Greencastle-Antrim school district $15 to $42 spirit wear; $40 blankets. To order spirit wear, go to https://tinyurl.com/358bj3c9. To order blankets, go to https://tinyurl.com/4tmasw4e. Email gapes.pto@gmail.com. All orders will be delivered to Greencastle-Antrim Elementary School by Monday, May 6. Proceeds benefit the Greencastle-Antrim School District Parent Teacher Organization for kindergarten through grade 5 to support field trips and other educational expenses.

Spring Rummage Sale

Friday, April 26 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Vendors of all kinds are invited (on Saturday only) to sell items from their own yard sale, showcase crafts or promote direct sales products. RSVP by contacting the church office. $30, due on the day of setup. All proceeds benefit local Berkeley County, W.Va. children's ministries. No Early Bird shoppers. Facilities handicapped accessible. Call 304-263-4633 or go to www.pikesideumc.org.

Rock-the-Run

Saturday, April 27 - kids fun run 8:30 a.m., 5k 9 a.m.

Fairgrounds Park

351 N. Cleveland Ave.

Hagerstown

5K Pirates versus Princess fun run. Awards. Non-perishable food collected at the registration tent. $30 adults (fee increases after Friday, April 26), $10 ages 5 to 12. Go to www.rocktherunhagerstown.com. Proceeds benefit The Hope Center at the Hagerstown Rescue Mission.

Vendor Show, Raffle and Bake Sale

Saturday, April 27 - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ

33 Potomac St.

Boonsboro

Scentsy, Color Streets, Tastefully Simple, Paparazzi, Custom Baits by Overloaded Outdoors, Backyard Handcrafted Boutique and Rada Cutlery. Proceeds benefit church programs. Email TRUCC.Boonsboro@gmail.com or call 301-432-2247.

An Evening with the Education Foundation of Washington County Public Schools

Saturday, April 27 - 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Elmwood Farm

16311 Kendle Road

Williamsport

Games, dancing, cash bar, local food, silent auction, raffles and live music by Staff Infection. Ticket includes food and two drinks. $40 in advance, $50 at the door, $400 reserved table of 10 (limited availability). For tickets, go to https://educationfoundationofwcps.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/15248. Proceeds benefit the education of Washington County students. For information, go to www.educationfoundationofwcps.org, email execdirector@educationfoundationofwcps.org or call 304-268-1029.

40th Anniversary Totally 80s Bowl for Kids' Sake

Sunday, April 28 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Turner's Dual Lanes

1350 Dual Highway

Hagerstown

To form a team, go to https://www.bbbswcmd.org/bowl-for-kids-sake-reg/, email info@bbbswcmd.org or call (301) 739-4711. Presented by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Washington County. Proceeds support BBBS' mentoring programs.

Vidalia Sweet Onion Sale

Deadline to order is Tuesday, April 30

Order by phone or email

The Chewsville Lions Club is selling Vidalia sweet onions. A 5-pound bag is $8 and a 10-pound bag is $16. Orders can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, and Friday, May 10, at Bethel United Methodist Church (Chewsville), 21006 Twin Springs Drive, Smithsburg. There also will be a Chambersburg, Pa., pickup spot with details to be determined. To order, call 301-748-4578 or 301-491-3629, or email ogc95@comcast.net. Deadline to order is April 30. Proceeds benefit the club's food bank, clothing drive and other charitable services.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers