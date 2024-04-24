Local centenarian to celebrate 104th birthday

Apr. 23—ELKHART — East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is celebrating a special milestone with resident Cecil Butler as she turns 104 with a party in her honor. Friends and family will gather at the community at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Born and raised in Waterford, Pennsylvania, Cecil fondly recalls the best days of her life as being July 1958 when she married her husband, and the days her three children were born. In addition to being a caring wife and mother, for many years Cecil served as a secretary at St. Joe Valley Bank and also worked for GE International Harvester.

Cecil currently takes pleasure in coloring, word searches, listening to the radio, writing letters, and most especially playing Scrabble with her daughter. When asked the secret to her longevity, Cecil said to "keep smiling and watch what you say!"

As she celebrates this significant milestone, her resilience serves as a reminder of the power of the human spirit. Her story resonates as a testament to the beauty of a life well-lived and the enduring impact of service, family and community.

East Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is located at 1900 Jeanwood Drive in Elkhart. Media is invited to join us as we recognize one of our centenarians on this special day.