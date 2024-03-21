Livvy Dunne Joined by Other Collegiate Athletes as Vuori NIL Ambassadors

Vuori has had a relationship with college gymnast and influencer Livvy Dunne since 2021 and now the California-based brand has lined up another roster of NIL athletes to join its ambassador ranks.

“We believe in supporting young, ambitious athletes and helping them achieve their goals,” said Karen Riley-Grant, the new chief marketing officer of Vuori. “Our relationship with Livvy is a great example of how we partnered with her early in her career and evolved our partnership to tell her story. As we look toward the future, we will continue to evaluate how we collaborate with NIL partners to aid in building an authentic community of athletes.”

In 2023, Vuori partnered with around 400 NIL athletes through various partnerships and gifting initiatives. Overall, it works with over 12,000 athletes, both professional and college, including more than 1000 NFL draft picks.

In addition to college athletes, Vuori has a hefty group of professional endorsers, including tennis player Marcos Giron, cyclist Justin Williams, endurance runner William Goodge, surfer Alana Blanchard and golfer Michelle Zhang.

“We work with a variety of athletes, including collegiate, professional and community athletes, as we strive to keep Vuori’s product versatility messaging at the forefront,” she said. “With this strategy in mind, we work to identify partners that are aligned to our core values to ensure our relationships are authentic and our messages align.”

Earlier this month, Vuori released a commercial featuring Dunne to promote the company’s newest BlissBlend collection, which Riley-Grant described as “made for movement with 360-degree stretch fabric.” The commercial is airing on television and Dunne’s social media channels and there was also a website takeover and a hand-painted mural in New York’s SoHo near the Vuori store.

Riley-Grant said Dunne and Vuori’s other ambassadors help the company put its performance apparel to the test and connect it to a new audience. “Our collaborators provide a real-life demonstration of the versatility and performance of Vuori product and the embodiment of our brand’s values,” she said. “The authentic introduction of the brand to the athlete’s existing audience allows for a seamless new customer introduction and reinforcement for existing customers.”

While she declined to provide figures, Riley-Grant said Vuori has “found great success in our professional, collegiate and community athlete strategy and will continue to evaluate the elevation of this strategy as an integral tool to scale globally.”

