Amazon Big Spring Sale: The 50 best deals you can still shop today

Ready, set, shop! The Amazon Big Spring Sale ends today, so act fast to save up to 75% on spring home goods, fashion finds, tech-y treats and so much more. (Amazon)

Amazon's latest iteration of a Prime Day-level shopping event — dubbed the Amazon Big Spring Sale — officially ended yesterday. But luckily for those looking to save on some spring must-haves, tons of deals are still going strong.

But wading through the countless deals can often be a fool's errand, especially considering inflated MSRPs that make markdowns look better than they really are, not to mention items that have been "on sale" for weeks — if not months. Have no fear! Our team of shopping experts works in real-time, comparing sales across the web and checking price histories so you can be sure the deals we highlight are actual deals. So, you can rest assured these are the very best extended deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024. Happy shopping, and happy saving!

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best deals on reader favorites

Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $10 $15 Save $5 Having this popular dryer vent cleaning kit on hand is essential to minimizing the risk of fires, as it'll do a more thorough job than simply wiping the lint out. You'll be amazed by how much lint it sucks up! $10 at Amazon

Amazon Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime Never fight with your family over outlets again. This electrifying gadget boasts five AC outlets and four USB ports, enough for everyone to charge their devices all at once. Oh, and it's much sleeker than having a power strip on your floor. Save $10 with Prime $10 at Amazon

Amazon Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack $21 $43 Save $22 with coupon Give your tired feet a break, whether you're cooking up a storm or washing dishes at the sink. These anti-fatigue kitchen mats will provide them with a super-cushy resting pad so you can prepare meals more comfortably. They're down to just $13 apiece with this set! Save $22 with coupon $21 at Amazon

Amazon Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $7 $16 Save $9 with coupon Yahoo readers and Amazon shoppers alike can't get enough of these supremely comfortable shorts, which feature an adjustable drawstring waist and, conveniently, pockets. They're made from a soft cotton blend (the black and navy options are 100% cotton!), and even reviewers in their 80s swear by them! Save $9 with coupon $7 at Amazon

Amazon Apple iPad (9th Generation) $250 $329 Save $79 If you've been curious about all the hype around Apple's popular tablets, now's your chance for a firsthand peek. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of storage, a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so $80 off is pretty exciting — the price usually dips lower only during Prime Day or Black Friday. $250 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 Slicing and dicing just got way more fun, thanks to this colorful knife set from Cuisinart. You'll get an 8-inch chef knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch serrated bread knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 6.5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife and protective sheaths for each. Since they're color-coded, you can designate one for meat, one for vegetables — no cross-contamination to see here. $22 at Amazon

Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker $70 $90 Save $20 Make your hectic mornings a little easier with this top-selling K-Cup machine. Rather than grinding coffee beans and fiddling around with filters, all you have to do is fill the reservoir with water, place a K-Cup of your choice into the machine and push a button. In just minutes, you'll be enjoying a freshly brewed cup — and this model even has a strong brew button for those days. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Carote Nonstick Granite 10-Piece Cookware Set $80 $150 Save $70 This popular 10-piece nonstick cookware set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch frying pans, a 2.4-quart saucepan with lid and steamer, a 4.3-quart casserole pot with lid, a 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid and a silicone turner. These days, a single pan can cost more than all of that! Plus, each piece is PFOA-free and can be used on all cooktop types. $80 at Amazon

Amazon Eudele Adhesive Shower Caddy, 5-Pack $18 $70 Save $52 with Prime and coupon Why keep tripping over bottles when these handy shower shelves exist? This top-selling set claims to hold up to 40 pounds (that's a lot of gel, shampoo, conditioner and emollients) and comes with five storage racks in different sizes for all your bathtime essentials. All you need to do is apply the included adhesive to stick 'em on the wall. Act fast to save over 70%. Save $52 with Prime and coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector $17 $28 Save $11 If you can't remember the last time you replaced your carbon monoxide detector, it's probably time for a new one. At under a half pound and 5 inches wide, the No. 1 bestselling Kidde makes a smart travel mate, but it's ideal for at-home use as well. It calls for two AA batteries (included) and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a table or other flat surface. Check out our full Kidde Carbon Monoxide Detector review for more. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82 Enjoy sports, movies and all your favorite streaming services on this 40-inch smart TV, which has high-def resolution and LED backlight to bring you clear, vibrant visuals. It's equipped with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast, allowing you to watch anything from your phone or tablet right on your television, and it has more than 140 apps — including Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube — built in for instant access. We rarely see the price dip lower than this. $148 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder $11 $17 Save $6 Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Hopopro Showerhead $14 $30 Save $16 with Prime No, you don't have to accept a sad trickle of water every time you shower. This top-rated showerhead will put your low-pressure fixture to shame with its five spray modes, including mist, rain and massage. Everything you need for installation is included — no tools required — and reviewers say it's a breeze to hook up. Save $16 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $40 $72 Save $32 Never again juggle a brush in one hand and a bulky hairdryer in the other. This 2-in-1 appliance dries and styles at the same time, whether you want straighter hair, some curls or a blowout that'll rival the salon's. If you're not ready to splurge on the Dyson Airwrap, this is a great bet. $40 at Amazon

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $170 $269 Save $99 A highly rated Roomba for $170? We'll take two! This smart machine glides under furniture to ensure no inch of flooring gets left behind, and its dual multi-surface brushes remove debris from both hard and soft surfaces. Plus, it has an impressive 90 minutes of runtime and automatically scoots on back to its charging dock when it needs more juice. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Bra $20 $48 Save $28 Underwire bras don't have to be uncomfortable — take it from the thousands of reviewers who adore this one. It was designed to be extra lightweight and smooth things out under your tops, and the convertible straps can be worn straight or crisscrossed. The lace detail makes it look more elevated than your standard t-shirt bra, and it comes in 12 lovely hues. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Editor-tested deals

Amazon Baseus Wireless Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 with coupon Our tech editor said he was "shocked by how good these earbuds are," so if you could use a new pair and don't want to spend a fortune, look no further. Their noise-canceling technology eliminates up to 95% of ambient sounds for an uninterrupted listening experience, and with the charging case you'll get a whopping 140 hours of usage. They even come with three ear tip sizes so you can find the precise fit. Check out our full Baseus Wireless Earbuds review for more. Save $10 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Deals of 50% off and more

Amazon Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen $32 $120 Save $88 Get ahead of sweaty summer nights with this pair of cooling pillows. Thousands of satisfied sleepers rave about their soft, yet supportive feel, and their breathable down alternative fill helps promote airflow for a more comfortable slumber. According to the brand, they're suited for all sleep styles, whether you tend to rest on your back, stomach or side. $32 at Amazon

Amazon Budding Joy 90-Liter Large Storage Bags $19 $45 Save $26 with Prime Whether you're storing shorts and sundresses in the winter or puffer coats and comforters in the summer, these roomy storage bags will keep everything organized from season to season. Each one has an impressive 90-liter capacity, along with see-through front panels so you won't forget what you stashed in them. Save $26 with Prime $19 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Best $25 and under deals

Amazon Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon Tens of thousands of shoppers are fans of this super-slim battery, which can charge an iPhone 15 almost two times when fully juiced up. It also has enough ports to power up three devices at a time, so grab it while it's 40% off. Save $12 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale home deals

Amazon Mosalogic Flying Insect Trap $16 $20 Save $4 with coupon 'Tis the season for unwanted winged houseguests, so before they take over, grab this plug-in insect catcher. It uses UV light to attract bugs, then traps them on a sneaky glue board (don't worry, it's hidden so you don't have to stare at a bunch of dead flies all day!). Save $4 with coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Chomp CleanWalls Tool $40 $50 Save $10 Those mystery fingerprints aren't gonna clean themselves! That said, this handy gadget will wipe 'em away in no time. Weighing in at less than 1.5 pounds, this wall mop is lightweight, yet extends as much as five feet to get to those hard-to-reach areas in your home. It also comes with two heads — one wet mitt and one dry — for targeting everything from stains and grime to dust. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale vacuum deals

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum $26 $40 Save $14 with code Bye bye, fast food crumbs and pet hair! With this No. 1 bestselling car vac, you'll actually feel good about giving friends a ride. It comes with three attachments for getting into those nooks and crannies, and its 16-foot cord allows you to reach the trunk with ease. Be sure to enter Yahoo's exclusive code 20SPRINGWORX at checkout for the lowest price. Save $14 with code Copied! 20SPRINGWORX $26 at Amazon

Amazon Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $98 $124 Save $26 This No. 1 bestselling, TikTok-famous compact carpet cleaner packs a punch, especially considering it weighs less than 10 pounds. Its powerful suction can be used to remove stains not just from rugs, but furniture and even car upholstery too. Plus, it comes with a self-cleaning hose tool and a bottle of Bissell's Spot & Stain with Febreeze. $98 at Amazon

Amazon Big Spring Sale kitchen deals

Amazon Whall Touch-Screen Toaster $60 $110 Save $50 with coupon If you've always wanted a smart toaster but didn't want to pay hundreds of dollars, now's your chance! This popular model has a handy touchscreen with a visual display of six bread types and six shade settings to choose from. At less than 8 inches wide, it won't take up much counter space, and its stainless steel design will look stylish in any kitchen. Save $50 with coupon $60 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill $27 $40 Save $13 It'll be grilling season before we know it, and even those of us with limited outdoor space can enjoy some smoky flavor, thanks to this portable charcoal number. Weighing just 2 pounds (!) it's super for toting to the park for a cookout with friends, and its 196-square-inch cooking rack can fit a surprising amount of food. $27 at Amazon

Amazon Cuisinart 4-Slice Toaster $54 $70 Save $16 Slightly retro, yet modern, this stainless steel toaster lets you opt for two doneness levels at once to satisfy you and your breakfast mate. (Psst: Eva Longoria has this in her kitchen!) $54 at Amazon

Amazon Anrabess Short-Sleeve Crewneck Dress $30 $43 Save $13 You've gotta love a dress with pockets, and this maxi is so versatile, it just might become your spring uniform. The ruffled hem makes it feel a little more elevated, and at this price, why not snag it in several of the 30 colors it comes in? $30 at Amazon