Lisa Rinna is ‘gorgeous’ in white swimsuit: ‘This is what 58 looks like’

Lisa Rinna poses in white swimsuit in a belated-birthday post on Instagram. (Instagram)

Lisa Rinna is serving looks.

On Monday, the 58-year-old shared a selfie showing herself donning a white swimsuit and large Tom Ford sunglasses the day after her birthday.

"This is what 58 looks like," she captioned the photo.

Her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and fans took to the comments to tell her how amazing she looked as well as to send their own birthday wishes.

"YES," Real Housewives co-star Erika Jayne said.

"Dayummmmmmm," Crystal Kung Minkoff added.

"You sure your not 38?!?!"a fan questioned.

"58 looks great on you," someone wrote.

"This is gorgeous babe!!!!! Lots of love and HBD queen!!!!!!!" a commenter continued.

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous!! 58 is the BOOM!!" another person declared.

Rinna regularly shares images of her toned body on her social media, including a recent photo she posted of herself wearing a stingy red, white and blue bikini for the Fourth of July.

Over the years, the reality television star has been open about how she stays fit. In a 2018 interview with People, she revealed her thoughts on dieting.

“I don’t love to use the word 'diet' because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more. Moderation is key. I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based, but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it," she said.

She also talked about the workouts she had been enjoying at the time

"I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane. I’ve been my own dietitian and workout therapist for years,” Rinna explained. “I think you have to listen to your body.”

