Cardi B defends buying 3-year-old daughter $150,000 necklace: ‘If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids’

Cardi B loves spoiling her daughter.

Over the weekend, the 28-year-old rapper and her husband, fellow rapper Offset, celebrated daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday. The proud parents shared images to social media from the little one's lavish birthday party, including those of luxurious gifts, a horse-drawn carriage, a party greeter dressed as Princess Tiana of Disney's The Princess and the Frog, a fairytale-themed cake and other delights.

On the night of the big event, Offset gifted Kulture a $250,000 watch from the luxury brand Richard Millie, and on Sunday, Cardi shared a video of Kulture's reaction to the $150,000 diamond charm necklace by Elliot Eliantte.

"Her daddy out did me but I still got my baby nice. Thank you @eliantte for my baby charm necklace," she captioned the post that showed her daughter beaming with excitement.

Celebrity friends and fans who were in awe of the over-the-top necklace took to the comments with fun jokes and praise.

"Beautiful," singer Keyshia Cole said.

"Love," reality TV personality Tanisha Thomas added

"Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck," one fan wrote.

"No better feeling than seeing your child smile," another noted, while another declared, "Kulture is being treated like a true queen."

Others, though, questioned why the "Up" rapper would buy something so extravagant for such a young child.

"That’s sweet but kids don’t care about that kind of stuff," noted someone, with another adding, "I Love It . But Shee So Young Save Some stuff for when she grow up." Quipped someone else, "I have yet to see a toy for that baby."

The negative comments were so numerous on some platforms that Cardi, who revealed last month that she is expecting her second child, felt the need to address them on Twitter. Responding to a now deleted tweet criticizing her for buying her daughter the expensive charm necklace, she tweeted, "When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F**k I look like being fly a** f**k and my kid not."

Story continues

In another tweet she added, "Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran."

When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not https://t.co/8UaTLNSvbc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

Yes why not ? Princess parties ,unlimited toys , vacations and Pools my kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal not just Raisin Bran 😩 https://t.co/tnIYry5LoI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

She also shared tweets by fans defending her, including one that showed several photos of Kulture playing with toys.

YALL SOME HATERS!! DOES THESE PICTURES WITH KULTURE PLAYING WITH TOYS SATISFY YALL?? IM SO CONFUSED. ONCE SHE PLAYS WITH TOYS ITS “ THOSE ARE CHEAP “ ONCE SHE GETS ICED OUT ITS “ SHE DOESNT NEED THAT SHE NEEDS TOYS “ MAKE UP YA MINDS!@iamcardib pic.twitter.com/5RRuAjEeAK — Kartier Kiari Cephus.🤎 (@TheBardiLegacy) July 12, 2021

This is not the first time Cardi and Offset have made headlines for the extravagant gifts for their daughter. Just last year, the parents faced criticism after Offset gifted the then 2-year-old with an $8,000 pink Birkin bag. He shared the toddler's reaction to the gift on Instagram.

"Late is better then never I Birkin my baby," he captioned the video of the belated birthday gift that matched the pink fairy dress and wings Kulture was wearing.

Critics noted that she seemed unimpressed with the expensive gift after putting it down after only briefly holding it.

"Offset bough Kulter a Birkin and she looked at him like okay but where's the toys," someone tweeted.

Offset bought Kulture a Birkin and she looked at him like okay but where’s the toys......🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DSiPgpWEnC — Ash. 🥵 (@_ashXbash) July 16, 2020

Kulture when she got her first Birkin 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/etCdJvci8C — Ericka Rose 💛🐝 (@ezrock5) July 16, 2020

Cardi went on to defend her husband in her Instagram stories saying, "when celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy.' Yeah, they only care about toys and candy, but the thing is the kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. If I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same-same, you know what I'm saying?"

She added, "It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b**ch, expensive b**ch and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s**t. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy."

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.