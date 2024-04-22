Less than half of nursing home residents are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, study finds: Your guide to the latest virus news

A lot has changed since SARS-CoV-2 (the virus responsible for COVID-19) appeared on the world stage four years ago. In 2020, the novel coronavirus infected and upended the daily lives of millions of people, but today life has mostly returned to normal: Restrictions have been lifted, people are a lot less cautious and the etiquette rules around keeping yourself and others healthy aren’t so clear-cut. So if you’re confused about the current state of COVID-19 and how to reduce your risk, here’s a guide with everything you need to know — from variant- and case-tracking to the most up-to-date public health recommendations on masking, vaccines, testing and more.

When will there be new vaccines? An updated COVID booster shot can be expected this fall, CDC Director Mandy Cohen told Bloomberg. Scientists are still determining which strain of the virus the vaccine should target, a decision that will likely come in May, she said.

Who should get boosted? The CDC recommends that all adults ages 65 and older get a booster dose of the updated monovalent vaccine that became available in September. “Most COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations last year were among people 65 years and older,” Cohen said in a Feb. 28 statement. “An additional vaccine dose can provide added protection that may have decreased over time for those at highest risk.” When the updated shot first came out, in the fall, the CDC recommended that everyone 6 months and older get a booster dose. So far, the agency is not suggesting that younger people get a spring dose. The updated vaccine targets the XBB.1.5 Omicron strain and is expected to be effective against currently circulating variants. Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines, which use mRNA technology, are approved for anyone 6 months and older. Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the updated Novavax vaccine, which uses a more traditional protein-based approach. But few Americans have taken advantage. As of April 19, 22.8% of adults had received the newest COVID shot, according to CDC data; more than twice as many U.S. adults (48.5%) have gotten a flu shot. And a new study analyzing vaccination coverage and rates of COVID infection in nursing homes from October 2023 to February 2024 found that less than half of nursing home residents (40.5%) were up to date with their shots, CIDRAP reports; the South had the lowest rate of vaccination coverage, at just 32.4%.

Are vaccines free? COVID vaccines are covered by insurance, Medicare and Medicaid. The federal Bridge Access Program provides free COVID vaccines for uninsured and underinsured adults, and the federal Vaccines for Children program provides vaccines for children at no cost. But the U.S. government is no longer buying and distributing vaccines, which initially led to a rocky rollout with some canceled appointments as individual doctors offices, pharmacies and insurance companies handle the process themselves.

Can you get COVID and flu shots at the same time? Yes. Research shows there’s only a slightly higher chance of experiencing side effects such as pain at the injection site or fatigue, and there’s no decrease in benefit. Experts suggest doing whatever is most convenient, and you can opt for both shots in the same arm or one in each arm.

Do vaccine cards matter? Most people no longer need to show that they’ve been vaccinated — unless you’re a health care worker or if you work in a high-risk environment, like a college dorm or nursing home. The CDC has stopped printing vaccine cards, but if you still have your card it’s a good idea to treat it like any other medical record and file it away in a safe place. If you’ve lost your card and want proof of vaccination, some states have registries that include adult vaccines, or you can contact the doctor’s office or pharmacy that administered your vaccine, which can provide digital or paper verification.