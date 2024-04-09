Leomie Anderson Sports Sleek Black Sandals at ‘Glow Up’ Season Six Premiere

Leomie Anderson wore black strappy sandals to the Season Six premiere of “Glow Up” at the Covent Garden Hotel in London on Tuesday.

A closer look at the shoes. Getty Images

Elegantly made in a matte all-black color and crafted in leather material, the shoes featured a thick strap across the front and a thin black ankle strap with a miniature gold buckle. The shoes were finished with a stiletto heel that measured approximately 3.5 inches.

Leomie Anderson attends the series 6 premiere of “Glow Up” on Tuesday. Getty Images

The British model, who became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2019 and has modeled for the likes of Burberry, Tom Ford, Fenty Puma and more, seems to prefer switching back and forth between comfortable options and elevated heels when attending events. In February, Anderson opted for a pair of black heels with an orange square pointed toe while attending the Burberry Womenswear fall 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. That same day, she donned a pair of black pointed-toe stiletto boots with hanging laces for a punk edge while photographed at the Off White X Dazed fall 2024 Afterparty.

Dominic Skinner, Leomie Anderson and Val Garland attend the series 6 premiere of “Glow Up.” Getty Images

Strappy Sandals

Strappy sandals are versatile shoes beloved by many for their ability to be worn for many different occasions.

Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs. A staple shoe of the warmer months, strappy sandals can be any heel height for versatile wear. They come in various shapes, forms and sizes, and plenty of designers offer the look in a range of colors.

