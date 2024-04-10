Can you legally drink alcohol in a Boise park? It depends on the park. Here’s the law

The sun is shining in Idaho, and as we head into the middle of April and beyond, Boise residents can finally start looking forward to consistent warm weather and sunny skies.

For many people, that means it’s time to return to the Boise Greenbelt and the many parks and green spaces dotted around the City of Trees.

For a few others, that also means bringing along an alcoholic beverage. But are you legally allowed to drink alcohol in public in Boise parks?

Here’s what to know about Boise Parks’ alcohol laws.

Beer and wine in Boise parks

Unless otherwise posted in the park or the Boise City Code, beer and wine are permitted to be possessed and consumed by individuals who are 21 or older in most parks.

All other types of alcoholic beverages, such as liquor, are not allowed unless they’re being consumed at a licensed location. That includes any street, parking lot, restroom, pathway, playground, swimming pool, youth community center, skate park, archery range, cemetery, bike skills facility or youth sports complex connected to a Boise park.

Here are the Boise-area parks and areas that do not allow any sort of alcohol consumption:

Bernadine Quinn Riverside Park and Quinn’s Pond

Idaho Fallen Firefighter Memorial Park

McAuley Park

Pioneer Community Center

Shoreline Park

Boise River Greenbelt, including any area within 250 feet of the Greenbelt.

Drinking permits in Boise parks

In the parks where it is legal to drink in Boise parks, individuals or groups cannot possess more than 7.5 gallons of beer or wine without filling out a permit application and paying a fee. The application can be found online and includes a flat fee of $10 per event, but additional fees may apply.

Other parks allow wine and beer, but alcohol consumption within park boundaries requires a permit and a reservation.

Reservations can be made for picnic sites, shelters or pavilions in numerous Boise parks, costing either $75 or $105 for Boise residents or $116 or $162 for non-residents. The only exception is the Julia Davis Park Bandshell, which costs $425 for residents and $658 for non-residents.

You can choose from three reservation blocks: sunrise to 11 a.m., noon to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to sunset. Here are the parks that require a reservation and fee to drink beer or wine:

Ann Morrison Park Old Timer’s Shelter

Boise Depot and Platt Gardens

Boise Urban Garden School

Borah Park

Cecil D. Andrus Park

C.W. Moore Park

Dick Eardley Senior Center

Esther Simplot Park

Idaho Ice World

Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center

Julia Davis Park

Kathyrn Albertson Park

Kristen Armstrong Municipal Park

Marianna Williams Park Gazebo

Veterans Memorial Park

Willow Lane Athletic Complex