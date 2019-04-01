Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, won't let go of her $17,000 handbag

Kylie Jenner’s little girl, Stormi Webster, may have only just turned one but already, the daughter of the “self-made” billionaire with rapper Travis Scott is leaning into her expensive taste in fashion.

Jenner, 21, posted a photo of Stormi to her Instagram account, showing off the baby’s adorable crocheted outfit that she paired with one of her mom’s Hermès bags. And apparently, she won’t let go of it.

The pink Mini Kelly bag, which was featured in Jenner’s Purse Closet Tour video, was gifted to the makeup mogul by her sister Kourtney Kardashian. It’s not currently available on the Hermès website, but the bag is reselling for upwards of $17,000.

“Damn, she’s carrying my tuition,” one person commented on the photo. “Stormi’s outfit costs more than my house,” another wrote.

Still, some people shared their pleas to be adopted by Jenner and Scott in order to acquire their own luxuries. “I act like I’m fine but deep down I wish I was Stormi,” someone commented.

Another video of the little girl shows just how attached she’s already becoming to the designer piece, as she clutches onto it while her dad helps her down the stairs. The Instagram video is the first time that Scott has made an appearance on Jenner’s Instagram since rumors of him cheating circulated in early March. Prior social media posts assure, however, that it’s not Stormi’s first time with a high-end purse.

Back in January, Stormi got a hold of a little Louis Vuitton bag from her aunt, Kim Kardashian, and was actually gifted her first Chanel bag for her first birthday in February.

