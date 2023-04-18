Kylie Jenner says becoming a mom helped her 'love' her body more: 'I see my features in my daughter and my son'

Kylie Jenner says becoming a mother has changed her perspective on beauty. (Photo by Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Mommy-mogul Kylie Jenner says having her daughter changed her approach to beauty and self-love.

In an interview with Homme Girls, the mom of two said that seeing so much of herself in her children has given her a newfound appreciation for her natural appearance. Jenner shares 5-year-old Stormi and 1-year-old Aire with rapper Travis Scott.

"I see my features in my daughter and my son now," she said. "But you know, my daughter looks like me. I get to see my beauty in her, and it's made me love myself more for sure."

She also said she plans on making sure Stormi knows she is "perfect the way that she is" and plans to instill the importance of being self-assured in her. "Be confident, always be confident in yourself," she said of the advice she'd give to her daughter.

Jenner also cleared the air about the real reason she started getting lip fillers.

"I think a big misconception about me is that I've had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn't," she said. "Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I've ever done. I don't regret it. But I always thought I was cute."

Now, Jenner says she is more focused on highlighting her natural features.

"I think less is more. I've really gotten down my full look. It's still the same look but way less. I'm just embracing my natural beauty, my freckles and my bushy brows," she said.

Jenner also opened up about her relationship with the internet, admitting that, at times, it can get to be too much.

"The internet is amazing because obviously that's where I started my business. It's been great for me to connect with my fans but now I think it's about finding balance. There's a dark side to it," she said.

Story continues

As for if there will be any more baby Kylies running around soon, Jenner says only time will tell.

"I don't have a number in my mind. Some women do but I don't really have a plan. I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she said.

Wellness, parenting, body image and more: Get to know the who behind the hoo with Yahoo Life's newsletter. Sign up here.