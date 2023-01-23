Kylie Jenner changed her baby boy's name to Aire: A guide to other Kardashian-Jenner baby names

Sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both mothers and aunts. (Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

The Kardashian clan just keeps growing and growing. With the addition of Kylie’s son, Wolf, with Travis Scott on Feb. 2, 2022, and Khloé's unnamed son with Tristan Thompson in August, the world is guaranteed that The Kardashians — or any of their future reality shows — will never run out of material.

Here's our handy list of what each kid is named and why.

Baby Boy Thompson

Parents: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Born: August 2022

Khloé welcomed a son via surrogate in August, but she’s yet to reveal his name. However, she has given a look at the bundle of joy she welcomed with her ex. (The baby was reportedly conceived before Thompson's latest cheating scandal.)

Wolf Webster

Parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Born: Feb. 2, 2022

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister announced days after giving birth to a son that his name was Wolf, a name that had become popular among celebs. Rapper Eve chose it for her newborn son the very same month. Zooey Deschanel and Lauren Conrad, as well as Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, had picked it for a middle name.

(Photo: Instagram)

But Jenner later said that the parents had changed it, because they “just really didn’t feel like it was him.” In January 2023, when the baby was nearing his first birthday, Jenner said the parents had settled on Aire, which she confirmed on social media is pronounced “air.” A source told the family’s former network, E!, that the name means “lion of God.”

(Photo Instagram)

Psalm West

Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Born: May 9, 2019

"The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible," Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, revealed to ET just after he was born. "I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect."

True Thompson

Parents: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Born: April 12, 2018

Khloé’s mom explained on Twitter that the moniker is one with deep family roots, as both her grandfather and her father shared it.

Story continues

Stormi Webster

Parents: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Born: Feb. 1, 2018

Although the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister didn't share her reasons for choosing the name Stormi, baby name expert and Baby Name Wizard author Laura Wattenberg told Yahoo Entertainment that it's a "surprisingly retro name choice."

Chicago West

Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Born: Jan. 15, 2018

The non-Kardashian side of Chicago's family has deep roots in the city for which she's named. Kanye grew up there, with his late mother Donda by his side, and has rapped about his "Chi-town." In fact, we got an inkling of just how important the city continues to be to the rapper when he met with President-elect Donald Trump to talk about the problem of violence in Chicago in December 2016.

Dream Renée Kardashian

Parents: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Born: Nov. 10, 2016

Blac Chyna, born Angela Renée White, gave her offspring her middle name. Rob chose his baby girl's first name, according to Us Weekly just after she was born. "Dream was Rob's favorite name because it was always his dream to have a baby," a source told the magazine.

Saint West

Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Born: Dec. 5, 2015

Kim struggled with her first pregnancy and to become pregnant again. A Kardashian insider told Us Weekly a month before the baby was born that Kimye — still together at the time — were already referring to their son as "Saint," because he was a miracle baby.

Reign Aston Disick

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Born: Dec. 14, 2014

Reign (or Rain) was always going to be the name of someone in the Kardashian family, as Kourtney told People in April 2015. "I actually had the name on our list with Mason," she said. "Then with Penelope, I had it on the list but spelled R-A-I-N." Kourtney considered Rain again for her third child, which she expected to be a girl, and ended up using Reign when it was a boy.

North West

Parents: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Born: June 15, 2013

Nori, as North is nicknamed, would have been called something else, if not for the musician Pharrell and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. "I remember this is actually where we decided, finally, on North as a name for our baby girl," Kim told British GQ at New York City's Mercer Hotel in October 2014. "It was a rumor in the press and we'd never really considered it, seriously, at all, but Kanye and I were having lunch right over there at that table about a year ago and Pharrell came over to us and said, 'Oh, my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.' I said, 'No we're not, that's just a rumor.' Then a little while later, Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us 'North is a genius name.' Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck."

Penelope Scotland Disick

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Born: July 8, 2012

Kris Jenner was obviously too proud of her newborn granddaughter to keep quiet about how she ended up with her name. As Jenner told E! News the month Penelope was born, Kourtney and Scott just liked it. Kris's mom was the one who suggested "Scotland."

Mason Dash Disick

Parents: Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Born: Dec. 14, 2009

Kourtney has explained that Mason was an easy name choice for her son. "The first time I started looking at baby names, Mason was the only one I liked," she told Life & Style in January 2010. "It was the only one that stuck with me. Right before he was born, I told my aunt we were thinking about going with that for a name. She told me that Mason means the same thing in English that Kardashian means in Armenian — stoneworker. Another aunt told me my great-uncle used to use the name Mason when he made dinner reservations because Kardashian was too long. When I heard that, I thought, 'Oh my God, it's meant to be.'"

Kourtney dismissed the suggestion that "Dash" was included in the baby's name in honor of her business venture. "Dash is not for my clothing store, as some people have suggested online," she said. "That would be stupid. Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father's nickname."