Kylie Jenner faces backlash for 'unpractical' swimsuit line: 'I personally don’t know anyone’s bodies that this would work for'

Kylie Jenner seems to have her hands full with 3-year-old daughter Stormi, another baby on the way and the recent launch of her two latest brands, Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim. But the 24-year-old has more coming her way as people across the internet are taking aim at her swimwear weeks after its Sept. 17 launch, calling out the line for its poor quality.

Jenner began teasing her new business venture just one month before customers could begin getting their hands on her new suits by setting up a new Instagram account that has over 900,000 followers. And while the swimwear looked good in photos and on various models, it hasn't been meeting expectations with people who have gotten the chance to try the brand on in real life.

Kylie Jenner faces backlash after debuting her swimwear line. (Photo: Getty Images)

On TikTok, some users have gotten millions of views from their honest Kylie Swim reviews as they try on the swimwear in front of the camera. The biggest complaint is the material the suits are made out of as countless women demonstrate that the pieces are see-through. Others have drawn attention to more general issues with the quality and sizing.

"The whole swimsuit is see-through. I don't understand. Once I move, everything’s gonna be out. I would never wear this in public," YouTuber Laura Lee said in her video. "They are the most unpractical swimsuits you could buy."

Shayla Mitchell, known as MakeupbyShayla online, added, "Honey, you can't get wet in this."

A few of the most popular reviews come from Jessica Anderson, a TikTok user and founder of her own swimwear line 93 Play Street. Her experience with making swimsuits, she said, helped to inform her opinions.

"I personally don't know anyone's bodies that this would work for," Anderson said in the first video as she compared the bottom coverage of the suit to three other brands, including her own. In her second video, she shared her final thoughts. "I am completely and totally disappointed that this is completely see-through. I've seen the behind-the-scenes of what it takes to produce swimwear and the fact that no one caught that this is completely see-through blows my mind. I'm sure they did because they had to Photoshop some of their photos to make this work."

She added, "For me, it comes down to lack of integrity."

People on Twitter and Reddit shared similar thoughts about the design and fit of the swimwear.

"Kylie designed these for her HER body. Not the average woman. There’s no way I or anyone I know could fit into these without something slipping out," a Reddit user wrote. "I really don’t understand why she would release these given how limited bodies’ could fit into them."

"I don't understand how you can be so cheap with manufacturing costs as a billionaire," another shared on Twitter.

Kylie Swim didn't immediately respond to Yahoo Life's request for comment, nor has the brand publicly addressed the claims. Still, it seems that customers are set on getting in touch with the brand as many begin to infiltrate the comment section of Kylie Swim's latest Instagram post with their concerns.

"I emailed you guys about my order and I still haven’t heard back," one person commented. "FAIL," another wrote.

Jenner has previously faced criticism for products within her other brand categories, most notably the walnut face scrub that was released with the 2019 launch of Kylie Skin for its main ingredient that proved controversial in the past. The product still remains for sale on the brand's site.

