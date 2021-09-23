Kylie Jenner reveals that she and Travis Scott don't have a baby name picked out: 'We need to find out the gender first'

Kylie Jenner, pictured on Sept. 9, is expecting her second child. (Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Kylie Jenner's 3-and-a-half-year-old daughter Stormi is "very excited" to be a big sister, but she doesn't know yet whether she'll have a little sister or brother. As Jenner revealed Thursday in a new edition of Vogue's "73 Questions" series, she and dad Travis Scott are in the dark, too.

When she was asked whether the parents have a name picked out, Jenner answered, "Well, we need to find out the gender first and we decided to wait."

Jenner noted that her biggest pregnancy cravings at the time of filming for the fashion magazine, were "frozen yogurts and In-N-Out [Burger], always."

The Kylie Baby founder shared the very personal news this month in moving video footage of her breaking the news to Scott and to her famous mom, Kris Jenner. In the new clip, filmed at Kylie's home, during much of it, the elder Jenner could be seen in the background, pushing Stormi on an outdoor swing.

She also gave a nod to her daughter while talking about her collection of luxury cars, which includes Rolls-Royces and Ferraris, among many others. Asked which of her cars she drives the most, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said she leaves it up to Stormi. "She likes to choose my cars every day, so it's in her hands," she said.

Elsewhere in the rapid-fire interview, Jenner was asked to describe many of her famous family members in one word. She said Kim is "loyal," while Khloé is "gracious." As for Kourtney, "she is very loving." And Kendall is "confident." Her mom's word is "strong."

Who of her siblings makes her laugh the hardest? Brother Rob, who's 10 years older.

And who is the best-dressed person that she knows? Jenner quickly responded that it's her daughter.