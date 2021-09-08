Kylie Jenner confirms she's pregnant with her 2nd child in emotional new video

Kylie Jenner shows off her growing bump in a new video on Instagram, confirming she is expecting her second child. (Photo: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner confirmed what's been speculated for weeks: She's pregnant with baby No. 2.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul documented her pregnancy journey thus far in a moving video she shared on social media on Tuesday. The clip starts off with Kylie holding a positive pregnancy test. She appears to film boyfriend Travis Scott's reaction to the happy news as he can be seen hugging her in the bathroom.

Kylie also reveals exactly how she told mom Kris Jenner — with Stormi handing the momager an envelope filled with sonogram photos.

"Are you pregnant?!" an emotional Kris asks. "Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life."

The 24-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares pictures of her growing bump and several other sweet moments, including when she took Stormi to her first doctor's appointment.

Sources confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment weeks ago that Kylie and Scott, 30, were expecting their second child together.

"Everyone is thrilled for them," an insider close to the family shared, adding the stars have "been hoping to keep this private."

Kylie and the "Goosebumps" rapper kept her pregnancy a secret the first time around, only confirming the open secret after Stormi's birth.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," Kylie said in an Instagram post in 2018. "I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion, so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

She continued, "Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life, and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st, and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this — I could burst! Thank you for understanding."

Kylie's famous family reacted to the video on Tuesday evening.

"Crying all over again," Kris wrote. "What a special and amazing blessing and gift God has given you."

"Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," Kourtney Kardashian added.

"Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian commented.