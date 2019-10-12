Kylie Jenner says she 'can't wait to have more babies' one day

Kylie Jenner, pictured with daughter Stormi, shared secrets about pregnancy and motherhood on Instagram. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Kylie Jenner said she “can’t wait” to make daughter Stormi a big sister during an Instagram Q&A.

The beauty mogul spontaneously launched the Q&A on Friday night in her Instagram Stories, writing, “Let’s give this a try” using the platform’s Questions Sticker. After revealing that her favorite food is sushi, the 22-year-old reality star tackled the deep stuff.

Answering the fan question, “Do you plan on having more kids?” Jenner answered, “I can’t wait to have more babies but not ready just yet.”

On October 1, People confirmed that Jenner and rapper Travis Scott paused their two-year relationship. “They are taking some time but not done,” a source told People. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

Another source told People that the pair have different goals right now— that Jenner is focused on family life and Scott on his music career. The source also said the couple had experienced trust issues and that “...Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

Jenner tweeted on October 3, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”





Speaking of the tot, Jenner shared how well the mother and daughter communicate, telling one fan who asked about Stormi’s impressive verbal skills (past videos show the toddler saying, “All done,” “hi,” and “bye).

“I talk to her like an adult and explain everything to her!! Even when she was too young to talk. They are little sponges. Also flash cards.” And Jenner shared that her backup name for Stormi was “Rose.”

Opening up about pregnancy, Jenner said, “There’s nothing more special than feeling your baby move and grow.” And she revealed that she developed stretch marks while expecting, that appeared, “On my breasts, butt, and thighs! I haven’t gotten rid of them. Just accepted them as a little gift from Stormi lol.”

Addressing how she lost her pregnancy weight, Jenner admitted, “I snapped back pretty fast but it was never the same and still isn’t. Once I accepted the change, my confidence came back. It just takes him.” Wise words, mama!

