Kylie Jenner Shows Off Stormi's Room During Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour: 'She Is Always Here'

Stormi is set up in style even at her home away from home — mom Kylie Jenner‘s office!

The makeup mogul and reality star, 22, takes fans on a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters space in a video shared to her YouTube channel on Thursday, and she shows off some special touches designed just for her 20-month-old daughter.

“[Stormi] does spend a lot of time here. She really never leaves my side, so we’re here all the time,” Jenner says a little over four minutes into the 16-minute tour, showing off her daughter’s pink high chair. “She’ll have lunch here, dinner sometimes, breakfast. She is always here.”

At another point, the Keeping Up with the Kardashianspersonality (who’s seen in a necklace given to her by Stormi’s dad, ex Travis Scott) says she has a black-and-white framed photo of herself and Stormi on the wall inside her personal office space because her baby girl is her “biggest motivator without even knowing it.”

“She motivates me every day to work harder and be a better person,” Jenner explains.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Stormi Webster's high chair | Kylie Jenner/ Youtube More

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi | Kylie Jenner/ Youtube More

Stormi Webster's office nursery | Kylie Jenner/ Youtube More

Stormi Webster's office nursery | Kylie Jenner/ Youtube More