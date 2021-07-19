Kristin Cavallari, 34, basks in the Florida sun in peach bikini: 'Thought I'd always be a Cali girl'

Reality star and fashion entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari is clearly enjoying her summer on the beach. (Credit: Instagram)

Kristin Cavallari is clearly enjoying her summer — and we're here for it!

The former Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari star, 34, took time this weekend to pose on a Florida beach in a gorgeous peach-colored bikini with cute gold earrings from her beauty and jewelry line, Uncommon James.

"Florida looks good on ya too girl," one commenter wrote.

The reality star and bestselling author has kept busy these days promoting her clean skin care brand, Uncommon Beauty, which launched over two months ago.

It’s been over a year since Cavallari filed for divorce from Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children: sons Camden Jack and Jaxon Wyatt, and daughter Saylor James.

In May, Cavallari opened up about juggling work-life balance with the kids as she’s starting to enter the dating pool once again — most recently with comedian Jeff Dye, though it was short-lived.

"He was the perfect guy to date after Jay," she told Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad on their podcast, Scrubbing In. "He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself."

While she's "really enjoying where I'm at right now," she also added that she’s not "gonna force" any relationship.

"It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids," she explained to Tilley and Rad. "My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one, which I don't even want to happen for a long time."

Cavallari, who met Cutler when she was only 23, added, "I definitely believe in marriage and I think that I will [get married again], eventually.”

"But the thought of getting married right now is like, 'Oh, my God.' Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually."

