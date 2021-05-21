Kristin Cavallari says the thought of marriage right now 'makes me cringe'

Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
Kristin Cavallari is no longer dating Jeff Dye, says she&#39;s single and hopes to get married again one day.
Kristin Cavallari is no longer dating Jeff Dye, says she's single and hopes to get married again one day. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kristin Cavallari is single and kind of ready to mingle. The former Very Cavallari star, 34, joined Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad's Scrubbing In podcast where she gave fans an update on her personal life.

"I'm really enjoying where I'm at right now and I'm having a good time. But I am 100 percent single at the moment," she shared.

It's been over a year since Cavallari filed for divorce from Jay Cutler. She dated comedian Jeff Dye, with the reality star joking she "got a little lazy last fall" when trying to hide her romance from the press. (They were very publicly caught making out.) 

"I dated somebody and it was great," Cavallari said. "He was the perfect guy to date after Jay. He was really sweet, made me feel really good. But now I just want to be by myself."

Cavallari said she's open to meeting someone when it's the right time. 

"I'm not gonna force it," she said. "I just want to enjoy the journey... I'm OK sitting in sadness or loneliness or any of those feelings."

It doesn't sound like Cavallari's relationship with Dye ever got serious enough to introduce him to her three children.

"It's going to take the guy I marry next for me to introduce them to my kids," she explained. "My kids will not meet anybody until I know this is the one, which I don't even want to happen. For a long time."

Cavallari said she wants "to date" and "have fun," but added, "I got married young." 

The former Laguna Beach star met Cutler when she was only 23, adding, "I was a baby." However, she sees herself getting married again one day.

"I definitely believe in marriage and I think that I will, eventually," she stated. "But the thought of getting married right now is like, 'Oh, my God.' Makes me cringe. But yes, I still very much believe in it, and I do think that I'll meet someone eventually."

