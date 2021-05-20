Morgan Wallen takes the stage at Kid Rock's bar, his first live performance since scandal

Morgan Wallen surprised the crowd at Kid Rock's bar in Nashville on Wednesday night with a two-song performance. The country singer's return to the stage comes less than four months after he was caught on video using a racial slur.

Wallen, 28, sang "Whiskey Glasses" with a band on stage, followed by an acoustic performance of his hit song "Wasted On You." Kid Rock also made an appearance. Judging from the very warm reception the former Voice star received at the Big Honky Tonk & Steakhouse, the Morgan Wallen comeback tour is underway.

"Everyone was just floored," an attendee told the Tennessean, revealing the crowd chanted "Morgan! Morgan!" at one point. "Morgan really wanted to be playing his music for the people. Definitely could sense it ... the overall feeling was tremendous."

Wallen, one of country music's hottest rising stars, apologized in February for using the N-word. Last month, he told fans he planned to continue taking time off from performing to better himself.

"I wanted to let you guys know that I’ve taken a couple months away and feel like I've really worked on myself," Wallen shared on social media. "I'm proud of the work I’ve put in, and in many ways thankful to have had the time to do it. ... I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer."

After a video of Wallen using the racial slur was leaked, he was dropped by radio stations and his record contract suspended — but his career didn't completely take a hit.

Wallen's album Dangerous: The Double Album smashed records, spending 10 consecutive weeks at No. 1. Fans bought billboards in support of the singer ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards in April and they've done it again with the 2021 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) around the corner.

A billboard supporting Wallen appeared in Los Angeles on Monday and will remain up until May 24, one day after the BBMAs. Wallen is nominated for six awards, including for Top Song Sales Artist, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album and Top Country Song. Dick Clark Productions previously announced Wallen will not be included "on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting)." Wallen fans are trying to make a statement about cancel culture with the billboard, according to one woman who spoke with Music Mayhem.

