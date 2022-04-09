Kristen Stewart receives birthday wishes from her fiancée Dylan Meyer: 'Getting flyer every year'

Kristen Stewart's fiancée Dylan Meyer shared a sweet birthday tribute post to her bride-to-be on her 32nd birthday. (Photo: Sara Jaye/Getty Images for IHG Hotels and Resorts)

Happy birthday Kristen Stewart ! The Spencer actress turns 32 today. Stewart’s fiancée Dylan Meyer celebrated her soon-to-be spouse with a sweet Instagram post featuring a candid birthday picture.

“Another one around the sun and you’re out here getting flyer every year,” the screenwriter captioned the pic. “Time looks good on you, dude. Ya know, as they say in the toons, ‘awooga.’”

In the pic, the fiancées are just about to share a kiss in front of a birthday cake with blue frosting roses and a lot of lit candles. Meyer did not tag Stewart, as the Twilight actress does not have public social media accounts.

More than 11,000 fans and friends have commented on Meyer’s birthday tribute for Stewart. Paris Hilton commented on the post with two heart face emojis. Rita Ora’s sister, Elena Ora, commented “happy birthday” surrounded by red hearts and cake emojis. In 2021, Rita Ora , Stewart and friends gathered to celebrate Taika Waititi’s birthday .

In 2019, the Oscar nominee — who brought Meyer as her date to the 2022 ceremony, where Stewart was up for Best Actress — divulged on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show that she and Meyer originally met in 2013 but didn’t feel a spark until they reconnected years later.

“I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’ She’s been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging,” she said.

“The first time I told her I loved her, it was really late and we were in some sh***y bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they walked out,” she said. “And I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so f***ing in love with you.’ Done.”

In 2021, the Twilight star returned to The Howard Stern Show and announced her engagement . "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,” she shared. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening.”

This isn't the only time in recent months that Meyer has posted about her bride-to-be on her Instagram. In March, she shared a photo of her and Stewart sporting matching Neon shirts. The month before, Meyer celebrated Valentine's Day with a photo of herself and the Panic Room star dressed up as zombies. She captioned the post, "I’ll play dead with you any time, Valentine."