Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying. It's happening.'

Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer.

The Spencer actress, 31, revealed the news on Tuesday's Howard Stern Show that the screenwriter proposed and they are getting hitched.

"We're marrying," Stewart said. "We're totally gonna do it."

Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer. (Screenshot: Dylan Meyer via Instagram)

Stewart said that Meyer popped the question.

"I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it," Stewart said. "It was really cute. She did very well. We're marrying. It's happening."

The Twilight alum recalled how on the same show in 2019, she said she couldn't "f***ing wait" to get engaged to Meyer, and said she had an elaborate proposal already planned. At the time, she explained they had known each other for six years after meeting on the set of a movie. After Stewart split with model Stella Maxwell that year, she and Meyer jumped head-first into a new romance that summer.

"The day I met her, all bets were off," Stewart told Stern two years ago. "She rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, 'Where have you been, and how have I not known you?'" Soon after, they were sitting in some "s***ty bar" when Stewart told Meyer she loved her for the first time.

Stewart said during Tuesday's interview that she "blew her load on Howard Stern" by saying she wanted to get engaged and how she wanted it to play out. After that she told Meyer, "Now it's your turn. I don't know. I kind of did it," by publicly proclaiming her love.

Stewart went on to say that in a same-gender relationship, "It's not a given that I would be the one" to propose. "With two girls, you never who's going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing and we don't do that or think about it in those terms... So I was kind of joking for a bit: No, I want to be proposed to. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f**king so cute."

Stewart's most famous relationship was with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. She also dated actor Michael Angarano, visual effects producer Alicia Cargile and singers Soko and St. Vincent.