Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa share first Instagram photo of newborn daughter Capri: 'Our little princess'

Kobe Bryant shared the first-ever Instagram photo of his fourth child and “little princess” with wife Vanessa.

“Our little princess, Capri Kobe Bryant ‘Koko,’” the 40-year-old retired NBA star captioned the Thursday photo of his newest daughter, who was swaddled in pink and wearing a rose headband.

Vanessa made a similar announcement on her own page writing, “Here’s our sweet baby girl! Capri Kobe Bryant.”

Two weeks ago, the couple shared Capri’s arrival in another Instagram photo that appeared to show a baby blanket and revealed her name. Kobe and Vanessa, who married in 2001 (they filed for divorce in 2011, and made peace in 2013), share three daughters: 15-year-old Natalia, 12-year-old Gianna, and 2-year-old Bianka.





In January, Kobe and Vanessa announced their fourth pregnancy on Instagram, with the athlete writing, “New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba on the way 2019” against a gold, glittery backdrop.

The basketball star is outnumbered by women, a role for which he seems destined. In 2017, Kobe told Extra TV, “I hear boys are just walking tornadoes. We'll see. I think Vanessa wants a boy more than I do.”

Besides, his oldest daughter is clearly capable of filling her father’s basketball shoes. According to US Weekly, Kobe once told Jimmy Kimmel, “The best thing that happens is we’ll go out, and fans will come up to me and she’ll be standing next to me. And they’ll be like, ‘Hey, you gotta have a boy. You and Vanessa gotta have a boy to carry on the tradition, the legacy. And she is like, ‘Oy, I got this. You don’t need a boy for that, I got this.’ I’m like, ’That’s right, you got this.’”







