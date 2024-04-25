KOA Campground the next chapter of Mylan Park's 'amazing story'

Apr. 24—Still tuckered out from Tuesday—and never really one for outdoorsy events—West Virginia's First Pooch, Babydog, didn't make the trip to Monongalia County for Wednesday's KOA Campground at Mylan Park groundbreaking.

The sizable crowd in attendance had to make do with a stand-in—Gov. Jim Justice.

"I'm Babydog in a bigger suit, " Justice quipped, noting the similarities are about attitude, not appearance.

"I'm a bulldog and I am absolutely committed in every way to my beliefs that West Virginia is the greatest place on the planet, " he said. "I'm ate up with it. I truly am."

That belief, he continued, is why he's continually pushed for additional dollars for destinations like Mylan Park.

In March 2022, Justice announced the KOA project would receive $3.75 million in Abandoned Mine Lands and Reclamation funding.

In October 2023, Justice was at Mylan Park to announce a $3.5 million West Virginia Water Development Authority grant that was used to resurface the park's existing fields and build new playing surfaces, including pickleball courts.

"I mean, my good gracious, it is amazing the story of Mylan Park. It is amazing, absolutely, what's going on, " Justice said. "It is unbelievable what a tourist destination you are establishing."

Wednesday's groundbreaking starts a new chapter of that story as the park prepares to turn 36 or so acres of old mine land into a KOA campground featuring some 141 RV lots, four tent sites, four (later expanding to 11) cabin sites and a central lodge.

Phase 1 of the campground is expected to be complete by late fall. Anticipated completion of the entire project is early 2025.

Mylan Park KOA General Manager Frank Witt said the campground will be open year-round, providing more accommodating surroundings than the Hazel & JW Ruby Community Center parking lot, which is where RVs typically line up during large events.

"What this allows Mylan Park to do is not be a one-off, seasonal activity, " Mylan Park Foundation President Ron Justice said. "Literally daily, weekly, monthly bringing people to the state of West Virginia, supporting our community."

West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said the state's tourism industry was near the bottom of the list, and falling, when Justice was elected governor.

"Eight years ago, it would have been unfathomable to think about West Virginia being on top tourism lists like National Geographic, Lonely Planet, Conde Nast, Travel & Leisure ... Those are publications that now put West Virginia in their top five, top 10, " Ruby said. "We are truly one of the top tourism states in the country."