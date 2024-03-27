Kirsten Dunst Embraces Coquette Dressing in Pastel Blue Dice Kayek Dress With Peter Pan Collar for ‘Civil War’ Premiere in London
Kirsten Dunst tried out the coquette trend on Tuesday while attending the premiere of “Civil War” in London.
The actress opted for a pale blue satin Dice Kayek gown featuring a Peter Pan collar and a black bow belt. Dunst added on a pair of open-toe heels and gold earrings. She completed her look with a Chanel watch with a gold chain band.
Dunst was dressed by her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, who also counts Dakota Fanning, Brie Larson and Charles Melton as clients.
Dunst wore her blond tresses in a half updo, while her makeup consisted of rosy blush and a hot pink lip.
Coquette styling is proving popular this year, with full skirts, lace, florals and pale hues taking the fashion world by storm. During the spring 2024 season, designers including Simone Rocha, Richard Quinn and Valentino embraced feminine flairs, sending romantic silhouettes down the runway.
“Civil War,” out now, takes place in future dystopian U.S. Directed by “Ex Machina” helmer Alex Garland, the new action flick also features Nick Offerman and “Priscilla” star Cailee Spaeny.
Dunst has previously fronted campaigns for Miu Miu and Bulgari. Last summer, she collaborated with Coach on a range of handbags, footwear and accessories.
