'Who are We:' A new kind of show and tell at Art of Gardening meeting

“Who Are We” was suggested by Kathy Bargar, president of the Art of Gardening Club, as a novel meeting idea for April 3. Members met at Peace Lutheran Church.

“Who Are We” led off with Bargar. She grew up six miles east of Delaware, Ohio. She followed with the fun fact that she played two college sports – field hockey and softball. Each Art of Gardening participant relayed a garden tip Bargar collected at the end of the program to e-mail members.

Claudia Dunn, secretary, said her nickname is Bunny and she collects bunnies, and is now concentrating more on bunnies with hats. Lee Heckman, a retired teacher, spoke about her family being teachers. Pat Edwards continues to eat a hot dog everyday. Cheri Britton has a butterfly garden and butterfly bushes to share.

"My name is simply Carolyn,” Carolyn Brown said. She has no middle name. She’s also known as a “Weed Queen” because she likes to pull weeds. Dave Kowalka served as principal at Grant and Osborne Elementary schools. He cited a squirrel deterrent tip.

Carolyn Brown informs Art of Gardening members that she is simply Carolyn as Cathy Siwek looks on attentively

“I love gardening!” Ruth Ann Linder acknowledged. She said joining a garden club had been on her bucket list and that’s how she ended up joining the Art of Gardening Club. Patty Stauffer grew up in Galion and had Edwards as a gym teacher. Cathy Siwek rounded out the program with a heartfelt story of how Divine Guidance led her on quite a career path.

Sally Ahlers, the club’s motivator behind the Yard of the Month program, needs helpers willing to scout yards. It was decided to continue the project June-September. Peggy Stover is cleaning up the Yard of the Month.

Linder brought samples of decorated cans containing artificial flowers. She anticipates preparing for 40 Brethren Care residents to participate in the community project in October. Art of Gardening members assist residents in the creation of a craft. Calendars and 32-ounce cans are needed, along with donations of artificial flowers, Styrofoam and oasis.

A Brethren Care dinner and program will be held at 6 p.m. April 25 to thank volunteers, including Art of Gardening members who assisted residents in October’s community project.

The Ashland County Fair runs Sept. 15-21. Sue Kelley is looking for helpers to give judges a hand in the flower show and to put ribbons on winning entries on the Saturday before the fair begins. Edwards announced the Fall GCO (Garden Club of Ohio) program is in two sessions Sept. 18. The anniversary of Johnny Appleseed will be recognized.

The May 1 program is a field trip to Willo'dell Nursery for a hanging basket demonstration.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland Art of Gardening Club members get to know one another