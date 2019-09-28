Kim Kardashian shows off North West's gap-toothed smile in adorable Instagram photo

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram to share her daughter North West's missing front tooth. (Photo: Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)



North West is losing her baby smile!

On Saturday morning, Kim Kardashian West, 38, took to Instagram to share 6-year-old daughter North West’s missing front teeth. “North wants you to see she lost her other front tooth!” wrote Kardashian, posting a glamorous selfie with her pigtail-clad little one, who hammed it up by showing off the gap in her mouth.

Less than than two weeks ago, North revealed her toothy smile in an Instagram video alongside her famous mama and siblings. “Hey, what about you, gorgeous girl,” Kardashian told her daughter, pulling her in for a snuggle. “How much do you love me?”

“Capiche,” answered North with a grin.

According to People, Kardashian shared that North lost a tooth in August.

Back in 2017 at just 3 years old, North donned a Tooth Fairy costume and appeared on Kim’s Snapchat channel pretending to snag teeth from her mother.

“I took her tooth out!” North told the camera.

