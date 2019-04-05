From Kim Kardashian to Lionel Richie: Shop the timeless trend anyone can rock

This week’s trend is one of my absolute favorites. It’s a staple piece that I believe anyone and everyone should have in their closet because not only does it completely tie your outfit together, but it is forever timeless.

A classic leather jacket.

This week on the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian kept it classy and cool in a black leather jacket, while Lionel Richie donned a fun blue leather motorcycle jacket on American Idol.

Here’s how you can rock this timeless trend.

If you invest in a high-quality genuine leather jacket, like this gem from Topshop, it will last you a lifetime, and it’s on sale right now!

Topshop Dolly Leather Biker Jacket $177 (Photo: Nordstrom) More

