From Kim Kardashian to Lionel Richie: Shop the timeless trend anyone can rock
This week’s trend is one of my absolute favorites. It’s a staple piece that I believe anyone and everyone should have in their closet because not only does it completely tie your outfit together, but it is forever timeless.
A classic leather jacket.
This week on the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian kept it classy and cool in a black leather jacket, while Lionel Richie donned a fun blue leather motorcycle jacket on American Idol.
Here’s how you can rock this timeless trend.
If you invest in a high-quality genuine leather jacket, like this gem from Topshop, it will last you a lifetime, and it’s on sale right now!
Shop it: Dolly Leather Biker Jacket, $177 (was $295), nordstrom.com
If you’re looking for an affordable faux leather jacket option, try this $50 H&M biker jacket!
Shop it: Biker Jacket, $50, hm.com
If you love the fun pop of color on Lionel Richie’s blue moto jacket, Levi’s makes an $88 faux option in blush, green and blue!
Shop it: Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $88, nordstrom.com
Shop it: Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $88, nordstrom.com
Shop it: Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $88, nordstrom.com
However, if the motorcycle style and heavy zipper details are a little too much for you, try this simple leather jacket, which you can find at Target for only $40!
Shop it: Women’s Long Sleeve Collared Moto Jacket – Prologue Black, $40, target.com
Here are a few more of my favorite leather jackets that you can buy right now!
Shop it: BB Dakota Just Ride Faux Leather Jacket, $65 (was $98), nordstrom.com
Shop it: Drape Faux Leather Jacket, $99, nordstrom.com
Shop it: Rosa Biker Jacket, $53 (was $88), nordstrom.com
You can’t go wrong in the leather jacket department and I love that there are so many options available at any major clothing store. Whichever you choose, you’re guaranteed to look and feel confident and cool!
That’s my trend of the week! As always, I’d love to see what you guys put together so tweet me your pics @KylieEricaMar!
