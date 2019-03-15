This Katy Perry-inspired outfit is so easy to recreate — you might already have it in your closet
Band tees are a trend that never really went away, but are now coming back full force. This week, Katy Perry showed up to the American Idol auditions in a vintage Lionel Richie tee to honor her fellow Idol judge.
Katy dressed up her Lionel tee with another trend that I love — a matching denim set, aka a “Canadian tuxedo.” Of course, Katy added her own flair to the trend by wearing a denim jacket and jeans that were studded, a look that was also seen on Bethenny Frankel, while the Real House Housewives of New York City star was hanging out in the Hamptons.
What I love most about this look is it’s super easy to recreate and, most likely, you already have the pieces you need in your closet right now! Denim jacket? Check. Your favorite pair of jeans? Check. An overpriced T-shirt you bought while a little tipsy at that Beyoncé concert? Double-check!
These two trends are super fun together! Here’s how you can bring this look to your closet.
Shop it: Tupac Blues Tee, $28, urbanoutfitters.com
If I’m looking for a cool tee featuring a band or music artist, I immediately think Urban Outfitters. They have such a great selection of dope graphic tees like this Ice Cube tee! Funny story: I was debating buying this tee to match my new Jordans, when all of a sudden “It Was a Good Day” started playing in the store! I just knew it was a sign that I had to get it, and I don’t regret it one bit. It was a good … decision!
Shop it: Ice Cube Impala Tee, $28, urbanoutfitters.com
Another tee I would totally buy is this Champion x Queen Photo Tee featuring Freddie Mercury, because I loved the movie Bohemian Rhapsody! Does anyone else think it should have won Best Picture?
Shop it: Champion X Queen Photo Tee, $36, urbanoutfitters.com
Next, the Canadian tuxedo.
I found this super cute denim jacket embellished with pearls on the sleeves by Sunset & Springs.
Shop it: Sunset & Spring Embellished Denim Jacket, $128, Bloomingdales.com
I’m absolutely obsessed with this denim jacket because the pearls give it a softer vibe than metal rocker-style studs. It’s also a little more dressy, so you can easily throw it on over a dress! My personal tip: try wearing it over a plain white tee, black fitted joggers and white sneakers! Seriously … buying it right now.
Shop it: H&M basic white tee, $5, hm.com
Shop it: H&M Joggers, $13, hm.com
Shop it: Adidas Falcon, $100, adidas.com
Now, personally, I would wear basic denim jeans with this look to not distract from the party on top. However, the most important key here is: always match the color of the denim. Never match two different shades of denim! Having a monochromatic outfit is so much more sophisticated, chic and clean! If you’re more of a Katy Perry and like the glam, try this pair of 7 For All Mankind pearl-embellished denim jeans that match!
Shop it: 7 For All Mankind Luxe Vintage Edie with All Over Pearl Studs, $99, 7forallmankind.com
That’s my look of the week! As always, I’d love to see what ‘fits you guys put together. Tweet me your pics @KylieEricaMar!
