This Katy Perry-inspired outfit is so easy to recreate — you might already have it in your closet

Band tees are a trend that never really went away, but are now coming back full force. This week, Katy Perry showed up to the American Idol auditions in a vintage Lionel Richie tee to honor her fellow Idol judge.

Katy dressed up her Lionel tee with another trend that I love — a matching denim set, aka a “Canadian tuxedo.” Of course, Katy added her own flair to the trend by wearing a denim jacket and jeans that were studded, a look that was also seen on Bethenny Frankel, while the Real House Housewives of New York City star was hanging out in the Hamptons.

What I love most about this look is it’s super easy to recreate and, most likely, you already have the pieces you need in your closet right now! Denim jacket? Check. Your favorite pair of jeans? Check. An overpriced T-shirt you bought while a little tipsy at that Beyoncé concert? Double-check!

These two trends are super fun together! Here’s how you can bring this look to your closet.

Shop it: Tupac Blues Tee, $28, urbanoutfitters.com

If I’m looking for a cool tee featuring a band or music artist, I immediately think Urban Outfitters. They have such a great selection of dope graphic tees like this Ice Cube tee! Funny story: I was debating buying this tee to match my new Jordans, when all of a sudden “It Was a Good Day” started playing in the store! I just knew it was a sign that I had to get it, and I don’t regret it one bit. It was a good … decision!

