Kids could earn reward for wearing their life jacket

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural is teaming up with McDonald’s of Michigan for the fourth summer in a row to reward young boaters for staying safe on the water.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, DNR conservation officers will be handing out coupons for free McDonald’s ice cream cones or apple slice packages to young boaters who are spotted properly wearing their life jackets.

“This has been a great partnership with us to promote McDonald’s, to promote the DNR, but most importantly to promote youth wearing life jackets and saving lives,” Lt. Tom Wanless, recreational safety, education and enforcement supervisor for the DNR, said.

The Lake Michigan Summer Beach Guide is back for 2024

According to the latest data from the U.S. Coast Guard, drowning was the cause of death in 75% of boating fatalities. Among those who died, 85% were not wearing a life jacket.

Michigan has several life jacket laws, including one that requires kids under 6 to have a life jacket on when the boat is moving. In addition, anyone on a personal watercraft or anyone being towed by a vessel also needs to wear a life jacket. Motorized vessels are required to have a properly fitting life jacket for each person on board.

“Even if they’re not required to wear their life jacket, if the youth start wearing their life jackets, we’re hoping also that the parents or the adults on the boat will wear their life jacket as well,” Wanless said.

Memorial Day weekend forecast

McDonald’s owner and operator Drew Rodewald said the partnership means a lot to him and is something he hopes to continue.

“Here in West Michigan, boating is obviously a large thing for people to do, and us as local McDonald’s owner-operators are very proud to be able to support the DNR and encourage safe boating in our local communities,” Rodewald said.

As many people prepare to take their boats out this holiday weekend for the first time this season, DNR conservation officers urge them to make sure they’re prepared. That includes making sure the boat is registered and the registration is displayed properly, making sure there’s a working fire extinguisher on board, and testing navigational lights.

Boating safety: 6 things to know before hitting the lake

Wanless also highlighted the importance of boater safety courses.

“Even if it’s not required by law, even if they’ve been boating for many years, even if they took a boater safety course 30 years ago, things have changed, laws have changed.”

There are virtual and in-person options for boater safety courses.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.