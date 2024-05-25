How to keep your furry friends safe this holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the first weekend of the festival/lake/orange-barrel season in Michigan, but officials are cautioning folks to remember their furry friends’ needs as they head out this Memorial Day holiday.

This holiday weekend, avoid foam on the water: Officials

“When making any holiday plans, it is important not to overlook the needs of our animals,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “From ensuring they are fully vaccinated to making sure they are cool and comfortable, there are many precautions owners can take.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has “seven easy tips” to keep your animals safe this weekend:

Vax & Relax: Keep animals up-to-date on route vaccinations. Contact your veterinarian to make sure your animals’ vaccinations are complete.

Let it Flow: Provide unlimited cool, clean and fresh water (no matter the species).

Happy Tummies: Avoid feeding animals “people foods.” Chocolate, grapes/raisins, onions and xylitol (found in candies and gum) can be especially poisonous to animals.

Know Their Limits: An animal’s ability to tolerate heat varies. Keep an eye on them for signs of heat stress, like increasing panting/drooling and fatigue or sluggishness. Immediately move them to a cooler area if they show these signs.

Look Before They Splash: Avoid harmful algal blooms (HABs) in bodies of water. Keep them out of areas with scums or discolored water, rinse them off after contact with lake water, and bring fresh, clean water for them to drink. If an animal gets sick after contact with a suspected HAB, call your veterinarian right away.

Search No More: Make sure animals have proper identification. Make sure they have ID tags and/or microchips that are up-to-date with your current contact information.

Small Circle of Friends: Keep animals away from wildlife, ill animals and/or animals of unknown health status. If an animal looks healthy, it could still be ill.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.