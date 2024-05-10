KC garden centers, florists staying busy ahead of Mother’s Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Business blooms every May as Mother’s Day weekend rolls around.

Merchants in the field of flowers cash in when this holiday punches the cash registers. Garden centers and florists are feeling flower power on this holiday.

If the floral business has a calendar, the busy season just arrived. Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day are the two busiest floral holidays, according to Sarah Jaeger, who owns Everwild Florals in downtown Kansas City. The seemingly endless string of petals and pots in her store prove it.

Jaeger has owned this popular store for three years. She said demand is so high this year, she’s nearly tripled her staff size for Mother’s Day weekend to get floral arrangements built and delivered. Some of her arrangements of colorful flowers cost as little as $45.

“For Mothers Day, we do about six weeks of our normal delivery schedule within a three-day time frame. In order to accommodate for that, we bring in additional designers, delivery drivers, and shop help,” Jaeger said on Friday.

Mother’s Day weekend is also the occasion for many homeowners to plant flowers. The cash register at Waldo Greenhouse at W. 85th Street and Wornall Road is humming with commerce. Cara Mullen, who co-owns the store, appreciates customers coming for hanging baskets, vibrant perennials and plants for their yards.

Mullen said this weekend’s profits will grow by 60 percent over the norm.

“I think a lot of people don’t start planting until Mother’s Day. They know that threat of frost is gone, finally. That’s when it really picks up for us,” Mullen said. “They come in and they’ll tell us, “this reminds me of my mother.”

Even on Mother’s Day weekend, last-minute shoppers are common. Jaeger said her floral shop can accept same day deliveries until Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. Mullen and the greenhouse staff are ready for customers late Sunday afternoon.

