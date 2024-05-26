This 'really flattering' lacy top that's great solo and for layering is a steal at $15 for Memorial Day

It shines on its own, but also looks good under a cardigan or blazer.

Now that summer —and its temps — are essentially here, you'll want to finally put away those sweaters and give your warm-weather wardrobe a chic sprucing up. And Amazon's got just the thing — the Blencot Lace Trim V-Neck Blouse, the style boost you need to grab this Memorial Day Weekend. A top that's both cute and comfortable is a very welcome wardrobe addition indeed, and especially when it's as little as $15 (nearly 60% off).

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Right now, the popular lacy blouse is on sale starting at just $15 at Amazon (prices vary between colors and sizes). With a deal this low, you can pick up a whole boatload of blouses.

Why do I need this? 🤔

This is one of the most ideal items of clothing we’ve seen in a while — and when something this good comes along, Amazon shoppers take notice. Picking up a blouse that’s high-end chic with a low-end price tag is easy — the hard part will be deciding on a color. It's currently available in 20 colors, including electric blue, lavender and turquoise. It also comes in sophisticated neutrals like soft pink, pale gray and a nude-like peach. That said, classic black is currently marked down the most, with versatile white a close second. So whether you like a toned-down or punched-up wardrobe, there’s a perfect hue (or perhaps two!) for you.

This adorable tank will be your new wardrobe staple. (Amazon)

What the reviewers say 💬

Over 10,000 enthusiastic five-star reviewers call it a versatile top that's also loose-fitting enough to camouflage trouble spots.

Pros 👍

“It's light and airy, and falls great on your body so it's really flattering," wrote this satisfied customer. "I have a very large bust, so trying to find shirts that are loose but also don't make me look pregnant or like I'm wearing a bag are really hard to find. I'll be buying this in several colors!"

"I love that this shirt is lined in the front. ... So awesome to not be able to see through a light-colored shirt!" revealed this five-star reviewer. "The shirt is a nice soft white and the lace trim is a good amount. ... Feels flirty and youthful but not childish. Will definitely get a lot of wear out of this one!"

"Must-have in every color! I'm obsessed," a final fan raved. "Absolutely the best piece of clothing from Amazon. It's amazing quality, light and not at all see-through. I'm gonna get more colors."

Cons 👎

This fashionista felt it was a little tight in the bosom area. "I’m a 38C and wow I could stand with a tiny bit more room in the bust, but not enough to make me order a large, which I think would be overwhelming in other areas."

"Nice shirt but a little tight around the bust," echoed this shopper.

"Size matters," reported one buyer. "I really like this shirt. I ordered a medium but it was pretty tight across the bust, so I returned it and ordered an XL hoping it would fit like pictured. Nope! I swim in it. I haven’t returned it to try out the large."

Here's another warm-weather top that you'll be living in all summer.

Amazon QegarTop Knot Front Top $26 This versatile, flowing top ties in the front to keep your tummy under wraps, and the batwing sleeves keep your arms covered while keeping it breezy. $26 at Amazon

"Very light, very flowy, very flattering," a savvy shopper shared. "Camouflages a fluffy tummy."

