This popular perfume is Kate Middleton's signature scent — get it on sale at Nordstrom

What is it?

Kate Middleton is many things: a royal, a mom, a mental health advocate and, of course, a style icon. In fact, the Princess of Wales is an influencer without even trying. From her beloved Longchamp tote to the Superga sneakers she sports everywhere, anything she touches (or wears) becomes a bestseller. And now we finally have a fragrance to add to that list of 'It' girl must-haves: Orange Blossom Cologne by Jo Malone London, It's Kate Middleton's perfume of choice, and it's on sale at Nordstrom for $68.

Why is it a good deal?

Jo Malone London's perfume line doesn't go on sale often, so when it does, it's worth scooping up a bottle (or two). The 1-ounce bottle is currently $68 (was $80). You can also score the 3.4-ounce for $140.25 (was $160).

Why do I need this?

The bouquet in this perfume is pretty distinct. White lilac has a sweet yet spicy element, and clementine is citrusy. In addition to smelling fresh and fruity, Orange Blossom Cologne has earthy undertones courtesy of an orris wood base and balsamic vetiver, known for its almost grass-like aroma.

According to those in the know, Kate is often awash in this natural, refreshing scent, which no doubt adds to her dignified aura. In fact, it was Coco Chanel who said, "No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory." So if a more sophisticated vibe is what you're after, follow your nose. Even the bottle this fragrance comes in is stately.

What reviewers say

But this perfume is not just for princesses. Nordstrom reviewers are also heaping praise on Orange Blossom Cologne by Jo Malone London.

Wrote a newfound fan: "This scent is happiness in a bottle. It is a fresh, light, citrus floral that stays true for hours, just softening. It's lush and juicy. Wearing it for only a few days, I've gotten numerous compliments. And, unlike so many fragrances, it does not seem to result in either sneezing or headaches! It's incredibly pretty, yet it's not sweet. I haven't tried layering it with another fragrance, because on its own, it's just perfect."

This five-star reviewer said "sweet dreams are made" of this perfume. "I don't even like perfume but I love this one. It is fresh and invigorating, like a stroll through an orange orchard. Perfect for California or for someone who wants to be transported to a sunny place. A little is all you need."

Another shopper picked it up because it's Princess Kate's favorite: "This is a light floral fragrance. I got it for my daughter. However, it's a timeless fragrance that old and young can wear. She wanted it because Princess Kate wears it — she follows the royals. So I got her the fragrance and got one for myself. Just a great light floral."

