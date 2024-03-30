'Just right for my 67-year-old body': These popular Hanes 'unicorn shorts' are down to $7

If you've started to catch some warm weather outside, or simply delighted in the later sunsets, you've probably realized that spring is finally here. And warmer weather calls for lighter clothing like sundresses, tank tops and, of course, shorts. It can be pretty difficult to find a trusty pair of the latter that's comfortable, flattering and not overly revealing, but we're here to help. Amazon just slashed the price of super-comfy jersey shorts from Hanes that nearly 40,000 reviewers have given a flawless five stars. You can get them for as low as $7 in multiple colors by applying an on-page coupon.

Why is this a good deal?

Less than $10 for a quality pair of shorts is a pretty great deal — such a bargain, actually, that you can buy a few pairs in different colors. Thanks to the on-page coupon, you're also getting a double discount, bringing the price down to $7, which also happens to be the lowest price we've seen for these in over a year. If you'd like to stock up on warm-weather duds, we suggest grabbing these now, as we doubt they'll be discounted any further once temps start heating up.

Why do I need these?

These practical shorts are designed for comfort — they're made with a cotton-poly blend so that they're both soft and durable, and they have a wide elastic waistband. One satisfied shopper even called them "unicorn shorts."

"I hate myself in shorts," she wrote. "I have always had big thighs, even when I was an active teenager whose ribs stuck out. So imagine how much I dislike them 15 years later and three to four sizes larger. Yet, they are a necessity in the summer while doing things outside. I am so pleased with the comfort and ease of wearing these that I find myself reaching for them even when I don't absolutely need them. They don't slide down while you bend, work or garden."

And look — these shorts even have pockets! (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

Nearly 40,000 Amazon shoppers are also five-star fans of these comfy shorts, with many raving about their coziness, fit and, of course, those pockets.

"For some reason, decades ago, when women started wearing pants and shorts, someone decided that we must not like pockets," wrote an excited buyer. "Could not be further from the truth. While I've managed to find other styles of shorts with pockets, it's been nearly impossible to find women's athletic shorts with pockets … until now. These shorts hold more than just a penny, so when I go to work out, I don’t have to take a bag with me. Also great for lounging, not lounging … okay, does it really matter? The shorts have decent pockets. Enough said!"

While some shoppers like to get to work around the house in these shorts, others reserve them for more relaxing activities — like vacation. "Got them to wear all summer — camping, theme parks, lounging at home," another fan said. "First time I wore them was to SeaWorld. So light and comfortable. Didn't ride up at all."

Many shoppers have found they're a good fit for a variety of shapes: "These shorts are just right for my 67-year-old body — not too short," a thrilled shopper shared. "They are loose enough to be comfortable and more appropriate than bike shorts for women over 50, or anyone who doesn’t like compression shorts."

Some say they do give off mom vibes — in the best way, of course.

"Needed some comfy shorts for vacation," reported a savvy traveler. "Going to be doing a lot of walking in midsummer. I used to make fun of my mom for finding one clothing item she liked and buying it in every color. But, guilty! I've officially become my mom."

"I bought three pairs in different colors for everyday wear of mom life, and I love them," shared a happy wearer. "They have elastic and a drawstring, so if you're having a bloated day you can loosen them and if you are feeling thin after a day of sweating away pounds mowing your lawn in the summer heat, you can cinch 'em up."

"I have ordered four pairs of these now," said a final reviewer. "For reference, I am 5-foot-5 and 185 pounds and carry a lot of my weight in my backside. I first ordered the XL, and they were too big. I then ordered a L, and whereas they fit better, I am now wondering if I should have gotten a medium. The L fit ok when I put them on, I do like them a little roomy, but after wearing them all day I feel like they stretched, making them just a tad too roomy. ... I would order again as they are a great value and I feel good quality."

