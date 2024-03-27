'Just like a $500 cream': Bethenny Frankel hit the 'bottom of the jar' on this only-$30 L'Oreal moisturizing cream

Stars: They're just like us! Well, sometimes, anyway. One decidedly different thing is the fact that, generally, they can easily afford the highest-end beauty products and procedures to keep them looking red-carpet-ready 24/7. So when they share their love for a moisturizer that costs much less than those fancy lotions and potions, we listen — and that's how we discovered the celeb-beloved L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Cream. It's been raved about multiple times by the likes of 53-year-old reality star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, and is a trusted part of the routines of seemingly-ageless big names like Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren. All that, and it can be yours for just $30 at Amazon.

So, what makes this cream so special? Bethenny has discussed her adoration of L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Cream across multiple videos, but her first review really drives home what she loves most about the product: the fact that it feels and functions like an expensive, high-end cream, but only costs a fraction of the price. "It's not overly fragranced, it is so rich, and it looks, feels, smells and is just like a $500 cream." The Real Housewives of New York City star added, "I'm not kidding — you will know the second you try it. I have not been paid [by L'Oreal]; I just love this. I love this packaging, I just ... this is at the level. This is fully at and above the level. Love!"

To Bethenny, this is the moisturizer to use if you're looking for superstar hydration at a drugstore price, and it all goes back to the formula. L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Cream is made with a brand-patented antioxidant as well as with Vitamin E, which helps to protect and prevent the various effects of exposure to UV rays and other environmental factors on the skin, like visible signs of aging. The antioxidant blend, along with ingredients like shea butter, meadowfoam seed oil and lipohydroxy also assist in soothing the skin; it all combines to help repair the skin barrier up to 1.5x faster than your skin can do on its own. And hey, don't we all need a little bit of help from time to time?

As its name suggests, the Midnight Cream is best used as part of your nighttime skin routine — while you get your (literal) beauty rest, the cream will go to work to help restore skin overnight, when your dermis is most receptive to recovery. The texture of the cream, which Bethenny calls out in her video, wraps skin in a loving cocoon of moisture, the optimal environment for skin barrier repair. The cream literally melts into the skin for a lightweight, non-greasy feel, infusing your flesh with the goodness of antioxidants and Vitamin E from the inside out for a happier, healthier, more glowy you. With consistent use, the Midnight Cream can help skin look firmer and more radiant, displaying less of the affects of aging and environmental contributors.

Bonus: Along with your very reasonable $30 jar of Midnight Cream you'll also receive a free sample of the L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Serum, which is made to pair with the Midnight Cream for a full routine of skin-loving goodness for day to night.

Bethenny calls Midnight Cream 'fully at and above the level' of pricier skincare picks. (Getty Images)

Bethenny, Andie and Helen are far from the only devotees of L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Cream — the moisturizer has over a thousand five-star fans on Amazon, too. "Smells nice initially (natural, not perfumey) then fades as it's absorbed," wrote a happy shopper. "Very rich feeling. A little goes a long way. Non greasy and fully melts into your skin rather quickly. No sticky feel and it helps my foundation to go on smoothly and look better."

Older users love the Midnight Cream as well: "I am 64 years old and so I’m facing what all of us at this age do. I also have eczema and very thin skin," confessed one. "I have filled my drawer with creams and serums, trying to find something that would work with my combination skin issues. They were either too greasy, or two watery. I would have to reapply some over and over. ... The first night I tried this cream I knew I had finally found the PERFECT moisturizer for me. It is just the perfect consistency and smells great. My skin stays moisturized, and I haven't had any breakouts. ... Perfect facial moisturizer for mature skin."

One reviewer noted, "Guys, we can't put this on in the morning — it makes your face shiny and greasy," but added in their five-star write-up, "But at night for the win… yes! It melts like butter onto your skin. Your face will look healthier, less sun damage, not blotchy, firmer (neck too) and not dry during the winter days. Will also help keep your neck healthy and not red from shaving. Put a lot on and let it soak in. You won't break out and your skin doesn't have to ‘get used to’ this lotion. This jar has so much research and development in it and you absolutely can tell."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)