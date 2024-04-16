Jennifer Garner wore this sweatshirt to bake morning muffins, and it's so comfy you'll want to wear it everywhere

Whether you're waking up at the crack of dawn to walk the dog, pack lunches or just get a head start on the day, Jennifer Garner is here to inspire your early morning wardrobe. The actress recently recorded an episode of her Pretend Cooking Show on Instagram at 6 a.m. to show viewers how she makes pumpkin maple muffins. The sweet treats will definitely leave you salivating, but you may also find yourself doing a double take to check out the cute and cozy sweatshirt she's wearing in the video.

While it wouldn't be at all surprising to learn that Garner is, in fact, her parents' favorite, the sweatshirt is actually by the brand Favorite Daughter. It was founded in 2020 by Sara and Erin Foster, the daughters of award-winning composer and producer David Foster, and includes a wide range of comfy essentials like tees and sweatshirts, plus closet staples like jeans, dresses and blazers.

Favorite Daughter Favorite Daughter Heart Logo Sweatshirt In addition to classic heather grey, Garner's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is available in cream with pretty purple and red lettering. $88 at Favorite Daughter

Jennifer Garner isn't the only famous fan of Favorite Daughter. Kelly Clarkson wore a dress from the brand earlier this month and Gwyneth Paltrow snapped a selfie wearing a Favorite Daughter bodysuit back in 2022.

If you're feeling inspired to add something from Favorite Daughter to your wardrobe, you can't go wrong with Garner's soft, ever-so-slouchy sweatshirt. According to the product description, it's made from a cotton-polyester blend that's designed to "shrink to fit just right," making it just right for early morning activities and weekend errands alike. Pair it with your comfiest, stretchiest leggings, and you're ready to tackle everything on your to-do list.

Not sure you want to splurge on a sweatshirt right before summer? You'll be glad to know Favorite Daughter makes a tee with the same logo as Garner's sweatshirt. Wear it with jeans or shorts, and it'll quickly become a staple in your summer outfit rotation.

Shopbop Favorite Daughter Tee Summer's coming, now's the time to snap up a few new tees. This one is soft, stretchy and breathable, so put it at the top of your wish list. $48 at Shopbop

It's worth noting that Mother's Day is just a few weeks away, and these Favorite Daughter logo pieces make really great gifts for your daughter, daughter-in-law or someone you love like a daughter.