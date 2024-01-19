Jay's Bistro to close after more than 30 years in Fort Collins

After more than 30 years, Fort Collins staple Jay's Bistro is closing its doors.

The business, "just became unsustainable," co-owner Colin Randall told the Coloradoan Thursday.

"There's nowhere to really assign blame," he said, adding that a variety of factors — including increases in property taxes, minimum wage and the cost of goods — all played their part.

"We just didn't see a path forward," Randall continued, adding that he and co-owner Lance Wright tried to keep the restaurant open as long as they could to continue providing employment for their roughly 30-person staff.

Jay's Bistro's last day in business will be Jan. 31, Randall confirmed.

The restaurant's long history in Fort Collins goes back, in a way, to 1980, when husband-and-wife duo Jay and Jacki Witlen opened Cafe Columbine near the northwest corner of College Avenue and Laurel Street. The couple closed the cafe to open Jay's Bistro at 151 S. College Ave. around 1990. They purchased and moved into the restaurant's current space at 135 W. Oak St. in the early 2000s, said Randall, who started working at Jay's Bistro in the fall of 2001.

The Witlens sold Jay's Bistro to Florida restaurateurs Norman and Wednesday Vogel in 2014 and retired to Spain, where they still live today, the couple confirmed in an email to the Coloradoan.

Randall and former executive chef Rhys Edmunds purchased the restaurant from the Vogels in 2018. Wright took over Edmunds' ownership stake in the eatery within the following year, Randall said.

When contacted about Jay's Bistro's closure, the Witlens referred the Coloradoan to a statement Jacki made on Facebook following the announcement.

In it, she lists out the couple's path to creating Jay's, where she said they were proud to "make some darned good food" and create "a special musical venue with our friends."

"All our efforts given were returned to us many times over. We held our heads high and danced ourselves out the door 10 years ago to live on the Mediterranean (our dream always)," Jacki wrote. "An institution is closing and we now wish Colin and his staff the best as they go forward. Remember the times you spent at Jay's today and think about those special memories that are only yours."

As news of its closure spread, Randall said Jay's Bistro customers have been saddened but supportive.

"It’s tough. It’s been a place for people to celebrate and grieve," he said, listing off all the post-event dinners — from weddings to graduations — that were set at Jay's Bistro. "It’ll impact quite a few people."

The restaurant will continue business as usual through January, though Randall said he asks for the public's patience as the bistro's supplies dwindle, its wine list shrinks and staffing possibly becomes an issue in the coming weeks.

If diners aren't able to make it to the eatery before its closure, Randall said Jay's Bistro gift cards will be honored at Sonny Lubick Steakhouse, which he also co-owns.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins restaurant Jay's Bistro to close after more than 30 years