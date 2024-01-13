Food trailer brings malasadas, or Portuguese doughnuts, to Fort Collins

A Portuguese treat has made its way to Fort Collins by way of Hawaii.

Ollie's Malasadas — a food trailer serving up malasadas, or Portuguese doughnuts — opened Dec. 5. The fried treat, known for its eggy dough and chewy center, is typically described as a mixture between a doughnut and a beignet, according to Michelle Olander, who co-founded Ollie's with her husband, Sean.

After originating in Portugal, malasadas were brought to Hawaii by Portuguese immigrants in the 1950s and 1960s, Sean said. They found a foothold there and remain a popular treat in the state. Michelle was first introduced to them when she moved from Fort Collins to Hawaii to attend college.

After Michelle moved back to her hometown and met Sean, the two traveled to Hawaii often to see friends. They always had to grab some malasadas while there, Sean said.

Last year, the couple was mulling a career switch. After meeting at The Rio Grande — the Old Town staple Michelle's father, Andre Mouton, co-founded — and later helping Michelle's family launch Restaurant 415, Sean had left restaurants to work in mortgage lending.

Wanting to get back into the food industry, the couple decided to open Ollie's and bring their beloved malasadas home, Sean said. They fry up the treats to order in sunflower oil and serve them warm and rolled in sugar.

"Purists will say you should always eat them rolled in sugar," Sean said, before noting that they also offer them rolled in cinnamon sugar and their household favorite, lemon sugar. Michelle also works on special malasada fillings, which rotate in and out. So far, she's whipped up espresso, chocolate salted caramel, lemon and a champagne filling.

Sugar-rolled malasadas cost $2.50 each and filled varieties cost $3.50.

Ollie's Malasadas has been making stops at Fresh Foods Market, Madwire and OtterBox since opening. The trailer's hours typically range from 10 or 11 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. Its schedule is posted on olliesmallies.com or on Ollie's Malasadas' Instagram page.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Food trailer Ollie's Malasadas brings Portuguese doughnuts to NoCo