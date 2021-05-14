Jana Kramer shares topless photo after breast augmentation: ‘This next me is free’

Jana Kramer is sharing the results of her recent breast augmentation in a topless photo on Instagram, writing that she's ready for her "next chapter" and to be "free."

The 37-year-old actress and country singer previously opened up about her decision to get a breast augmentation and lift in a post on International Women's Day, when she wrote about taking control of her body. "I’ve considered breast augmentation before but it was never for 'me,'" she wrote in March. "Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it’s simple. 'I'—and that’s a very 'capital' 'I.'" She even asked for people to "celebrate this with me" and explained that it represented her feeling "empowered to do what I want."

On Thursday, she shared just how she's feeling after the surgery and long recovery.

"I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I'm good enough now," she wrote. "I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again."

This change comes after Kramer filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin in April and follows a number of vulnerable social media posts where she's chronicled both her physical and mental recovery after the surgery and break up — a process that her two children Jace, 2, and Jolie, 5, have been a major part of.

Kramer received love and support from a number of her famous friends — including Jessie James Decker who also recently "treated" herself to new breasts, which she said made her feel like a "brand new woman." Tori Spelling also praised Kramer for being an inspiration.

"Love you for finding your beautiful inner voice," Spelling commented on the recent post. "We are all grateful for your strength."

