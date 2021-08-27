Jana Kramer gets vulnerable on Instagram: 'This is for the mom or dad that needs to not feel alone'

Jana Kramer shared a photo on Instagram of herself teary-eyed in the car. In the caption, she wrote about the difficulties of co-parenting. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Jana Kramer is opening up about the challenges of sharing kids with your former partner — and how lonely it can feel.

The One Tree Hill alum, who split from her ex-husband Mike Caussin earlier this year, shared a photo on Instagram of herself teary-eyed in the car. She joked in the caption, "Sometimes a good ol car cry is needed while blasting Celine Dion after you drop your kids off."

Kramer, who shares two kids with the former NFL player, continued, "All joking aside, this is for the mom or dad that needs to not feel alone. You are NOT. It's not easy and no one came into having a family with the outcome of every other weekend. It's okay to not be okay some days. It's okay to feel anger that you didn’t want this. But remember who you continue to fight for. Your kids, and yourself. You deserve happiness, they deserve it. You are free and like I’ve been told it does get better with time, but even if you're 10 years out its okay that this wasn't the reality you wanted."

The country singer also added a message of hope, writing that for those parents who are now sharing custody of their children, "now you get to create your reality you deserve not only for you but for them too."

She concluded, "Anyone else want to drink a bottle with me tonight? Haha."

Kramer has long been open about her and Caussin's tumultuous relationship, which included multiple incidences of infidelity on Caussin's part. In fact, the then-husband and wife co-hosted the podcast Whine Down, in which they candidly discussed their marital issues, and how they were working through them.

In April, however, Kramer declared she and her now ex were over in an Instagram post.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she confessed in the post. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"

In July, Kramer shared a photo of herself with her two kids, along with the caption, "Us 3... I am letting go of what a family photo should look like or what it would have looked like because this family is happy. This mom is happier and that's what's important."