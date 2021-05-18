Jana Kramer on divorcing Mike Caussin: 'Let's just say it was bad enough that I had no choice'

Jana Kramer is ready to move on from estranged husband Mike Caussin — with her new "divorce body."

Kramer joined Extra on Monday, when she said she's out of the "anger phase" amid her split from the former NFL player and is "kind of at acceptance now."

"It's not what I wanted," the One Tree Hill alum, 37, explained. "It sucks and it's unfair and it's not what I dreamt of for my family or my kids. But now I have to figure out... how to be the best mom for my kids."

Kramer announced in April she was splitting from her husband of six years. They share kids Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2. The couple split in 2016 amid Caussin's infidelity. He sought treatment for sex addiction and they reconciled.

"That's why I didn't leave five years ago when I found out about everything," the country singer continued. "I wanted to be able to look my kids in the eyes and say I did everything I could to fight for the marriage. And then it just becomes a point where I have to fight for myself, I have to fight for my kids, I have to fight for my happiness because clearly, you know, I was the only one doing the fighting."

Jana Kramer comments on estranged husband Mike Caussin's cheating. (Photo: Getty Images)

Extra's Billy Bush asked how she found out about Caussin's "latest round" of cheating. Kramer said she found evidence on his cell phone and then some.

"Let's just say it was bad enough that I had no choice," she added.

As for whether Caussin, 34, is begging for another chance, Kramer said he's not. She believes "he's at peace" with the divorce.

"If this one thing happened, he knew that I was gone," she continued. "He made his bed. I wish he would have thought of the family and all the work we did, but I hope that he gets the help that he wants and needs."

Kramer got a breast augmentation two weeks before she found out about Caussin's infidelity and joked about her "divorce body."

Story continues

"I did not plan this to happen," she laughed. "Now that I'm healed, you know, I'm like — I've got a divorce body!"

While the couple works through their divorce it appears Kramer will be dishing over a hefty sum to her estranged ex. According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, she will have to pay Caussin more than $500,000 when the divorce is settled. Each star will pay for their own legal fees.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: