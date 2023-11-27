It's advent calendar season: Grab some of our favorites that are still on sale for Cyber Monday
Don't wait! Order yours ASAP so you can break it out once December hits.
Cyber Monday is in full swing — which means gift-giving season is nearly upon us. For many (myself included), this day is a reminder to make a list and check it twice. But before you get fully enmeshed in holiday wackiness, ground yourself with the sweet tradition of an advent calendar. It transforms the "tick-tock" pressure of December into a perpetual flow of delights.
Mini Brands Disney Advent Calendar$15$35Save $20
Godiva Chocolatier Deluxe Snowglobe Advent Calendar$27$31Save $4
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar$18$30Save $12
VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar$12$15Save $3
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars$48$60Save $12
LEGO Friends Advent Calendar$20$35Save $15
Freshcut Paper Woodland Wonderland Advent Calenda$19$24Save $5
Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar$26$32Save $6
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar$24$30Save $6
Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo$30$40Save $10
Anthropologie Ethel Wooden Advent Calendar$39$78Save $39
Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar$191$300Save $109
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch 15 Days of Socks Advent Calendar$11$15Save $5
Revolution 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar$40$60Save $20
Many of this year's bestsellers are on sale today. You heard that right: For once, waiting until the last minute worked in your favor. Right now, you can save up to 57% on advent calendars of all types —some geared to little ones and some (say, bearing beauty products) aimed at an older audience. Want a calendar that will stay with you for years? Go with a reusable model. Scroll, choose, and get that thing on the road to you, or a loved one asap. Time's a wastin'!
Unwrap, peel and reveal a teeny-tiny Disney character each day in December. Keep in mind that the mini collectibles are better suited for school-age kids or Disney-loving adults (who, let's face it, are kids at heart). Pick it up now for 57% off — the best price all year.
The only thing sweeter than the holidays? The Cyber Monday deal on this 24-day advent calendar, which lets you indulge in a mix of white, milk and dark chocolate truffles. It's the lowest price its been all season!
One day at a time, you and your little ones can deck out this wooden tree with an assortment of colorful baubles. It's a worthwhile investment: Pick up this advent calendar for 40% off and enjoy it for years to come.
Cozy up with a cup of tea each and every night in December. Sip on a variety of VAHDAM's best flavors throughout the month, everything from a bold mint green tea to a zesty chai. Now on sale for 20% off.
Funko! Pop advent calendars are a fan favorite, and this one (now 20% off) comes with 24 Star Wars collectibles dressed in their holiday best. The gang's all here: the Jedi, who earned a spot on Santa's nice list, and the Sith, who definitely didn't.
Give your little builders something to do while they wait for Santa to come to town. Each day, they'll uncover all the pieces to assemble a character, building or seasonal decoration for their LEGO city. Get it for just $20 — for a limited time only.
Breathe life into this winter wonderland with birds, bears and other cold-weather animals. Add a new sticker each day, then find a spot for your finished creation on the mantel or holiday table. Pick it up now for 20% off.
Read a new paperback a day — some festive tales, some well-known Disney classics. This bestseller flies off the shelf each year, which makes a deal like this so late in the (advent calendar) season pretty rare. Scoop it up now for 20% off.
Little geologists (or anyone who likes pretty rocks) can unearth a new gem each day. The real fun happens on Christmas Eve when they're instructed to dig out a rose quartz from a mini dig brick.
Get two chocolate advent calendars for the price of one — seriously. With this deal, these Harry & David favorites come out to $15 each.
You know what makes this handcrafted advent calendar even more eye-catching? It's price tag. Save 50% for a limited time only.
Inside each box, you'll find a travel-size product from luxe brands like Estée Lauder, Le Labo and Augustinus Bader. It's valued at $800, but you can get it for less than $200 this week.
See? When done right, socks can make a fun gift. Swap out whatever's in your drawer for these low-cut and crew socks, all decked out with images and quotes from The Grinch.
Get your money's worth with this makeup-filled advent calendar, which is actually worth $145. Uncover something new each day (even Christmas!) — eyeshadow, lipgloss and other beauty essentials.
