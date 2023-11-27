It's advent calendar season: Grab some of our favorites that are still on sale for Cyber Monday

Make the countdown to Christmas even more exciting, with advent calendars bearing toys, treats, and more. (Illustration: Amanda Garrity/Yahoo News; photos: Amazon, Bloomingdale's, Macy's)

Cyber Monday is in full swing — which means gift-giving season is nearly upon us. For many (myself included), this day is a reminder to make a list and check it twice. But before you get fully enmeshed in holiday wackiness, ground yourself with the sweet tradition of an advent calendar. It transforms the "tick-tock" pressure of December into a perpetual flow of delights.

Many of this year's bestsellers are on sale today. You heard that right: For once, waiting until the last minute worked in your favor. Right now, you can save up to 57% on advent calendars of all types —some geared to little ones and some (say, bearing beauty products) aimed at an older audience. Want a calendar that will stay with you for years? Go with a reusable model. Scroll, choose, and get that thing on the road to you, or a loved one asap. Time's a wastin'!

Mini Brands Mini Brands Disney Advent Calendar $15 $35 Save $20 Unwrap, peel and reveal a teeny-tiny Disney character each day in December. Keep in mind that the mini collectibles are better suited for school-age kids or Disney-loving adults (who, let's face it, are kids at heart). Pick it up now for 57% off — the best price all year. $15 at Amazon

VAHDAM VAHDAM Tea Advent Calendar $12 $15 Save $3 Cozy up with a cup of tea each and every night in December. Sip on a variety of VAHDAM's best flavors throughout the month, everything from a bold mint green tea to a zesty chai. Now on sale for 20% off. $12 at Amazon

LEGO LEGO Friends Advent Calendar $20 $35 Save $15 Give your little builders something to do while they wait for Santa to come to town. Each day, they'll uncover all the pieces to assemble a character, building or seasonal decoration for their LEGO city. Get it for just $20 — for a limited time only. $20 at Walmart

Macy's Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $26 $32 Save $6 Read a new paperback a day — some festive tales, some well-known Disney classics. This bestseller flies off the shelf each year, which makes a deal like this so late in the (advent calendar) season pretty rare. Scoop it up now for 20% off. $26 at Macy's

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar $24 $30 Save $6 Little geologists (or anyone who likes pretty rocks) can unearth a new gem each day. The real fun happens on Christmas Eve when they're instructed to dig out a rose quartz from a mini dig brick. $24 at Amazon

