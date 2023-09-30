Amazon has all the internet-famous goodies in one place — starting at $5

Though TikTok is home to plenty of mortifying faux pas, bewitching cat clips and heartwarming mini-dramas, we love it most for the product recommendations. TikTokers have truly tried everything — from booty-lifting leggings to eccentric cleaning hacks — so when something goes viral on the all-powerful app, we pay attention. Well, big news! Amazon has stocks these hot products in one place, and a few of them are even on sale. The retail giant has done us a huge favor by corralling them all on its Internet Famous! page, and we've curated a list of some of the most popular products you should stock up on — whether your beauty routine could use a boost or your sweaters could use a refresh.

Bymore Bymore Fabric Shaver This handy device removes pills, fuzz and extra threads, making my old knits look brand-new in just a few seconds. $22 at Amazon

Sweater season is just about here and the coziest pieces in your closet might need a refresh. This sweater shaver promises to remove all the little yarn balls that cropped up last winter and make your sweaters look almost new again.

"I've used this lint remover on sweaters, shirts, denim and even old curtains," wrote one of over 7,000 five-star fans. "The power on this is amazing. In one sitting I was able to remove fuzzies from over 10 sweaters, and it was ready to remove more."

Want a celebrity-level sheen on your locks? Celebrity hairstylist and Color Wow Creative Director Chris Appleton achieves a sleek look he calls "glass hair" on clients including Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez using the hero product. But anyone can use it at home to get silky, frizz-free hair that lasts until your next shampoo. Nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers rave about its anti-frizz effects.

"It helped my natural curls, curl more," reported a rave reviewer. "I like it if I have time to let it dry naturally. One day I didn't put anything in my hair, letting it dry on its own and I was like 'oh boy! I guess my hair product really works!' My hair was so frizzy without it."

mempedont Mempedont Mini Bag Sealer This handheld tool features a 2-in-1 design to both open bags and reseal them. It also comes with a removable hook for easy storage. $9 at Amazon

Say goodbye to stale chips! This little tool is designed to open bags of food like crackers and cookies as well as reseal them — with just a swipe — to keep your snacks fresh and crunchy. With over 5,000 five-star reviews, you're all but guaranteed fresh munchies long after you open the packages.

"The mini sealer is great to reseal packages to keep goods fresh!" shared a happy shopper. "A big plus in states with high humidity like Florida. I have mine hanging from the built in hook in the pantry so it's convenient and ready to reseal an opened chip bag."

Bissell Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Dirt and stains don't stand a chance against this portable carpet cleaner. Shoppers say it's perfect for removing messes in their homes and cars. $110 at Amazon

This nifty vac has been trending on TikTok since the start of the pandemic, and for good reason — it's truly a master at cleaning your carpet, car, upholstery and literally any stained furniture. TikTok users are certainly not the only ones obsessed with this useful (and, dare we say, cute) gizmo — over 45,000 five-star verified Amazon shoppers swear by it, too.

"All I can say is WOW!" a reviewer noted. "This little machine is amazing. I’m super embarrassed with how my recliner looked before, but it looks so great now. Super easy to assemble, clean, use, and the perfect size to store. If you don’t have one or are considering, DO IT!"

For 53,000 Amazon shoppers, the best sponge for the kitchen is the Scrub Daddy. Curious? This unique sponge is tough on caked-on pans and sink grime but safe to use on surfaces like glass, stainless steel and nonstick coatings.

"I happened to be watching a cleaning video on TikTok of all places, and the cleaner was marveling about this ridiculous-looking sponge," shared a rave reviewer. "I thought, what the heck, the price is right and I was getting tired of my sponges stinking. They are amazing! Ridges to get into crooks and crannies, a smile to wash cutlery, perfect size for your hand. I love them. It feels ridiculous, but they really are that useful."

ALIVER Aliver Foot Peel Mask This foot peel is designed to remove dead skin cells on the feet, revealing baby smooth skin. $8 at Amazon

It's sandal season! If your feet have been under cozy wool layers for the last six month, they might need some extra attention before you slip on your favorite slides. This foot peel mask promises to reveal baby-soft skin worth showing off. You use a booty to apply the mask which allows the formula to soak in and loosen hard, calloused skin. More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

"I had no idea what to expect from these," reported a rave reviewer. "After about three days the skin sheds like a snake. I was amazed and pleased. Beats going to the salon!!"

TikTokers say The Pink Stuff is the best, fastest and cheapest way to get rid of just about any stain. All you do is put the cleaning paste on any spot you want to remove, and then scrub it away with a cloth or sponge. Cooks swear by it to get rid of stubborn smears on silverware, pots and pans, while parents insist it's the best product for removing permanent marker stains left behind by toddler Picassos. More than 133,000 five-star Amazon reviews make clicking "Add to Cart" a no-brainer.

"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer!"wrote one ecstatic shopper. "Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff."

Pimples and large pores aren't just for teenagers, and whether you get them on your nose, cheeks or all over your T-zone, they're a pain to deal with. Silicone-based primers can hide them temporarily, but the best way to clean the crud out of those enlarged pores or soothe an inflamed pimple is either with professional help or with a hydrocolloid patch designed for the job, like the Mighty Patch.

"This product is amazing and has worked wonders for me!" shared one of 97,000 five-star fans. "I have used other brands, but this one has shown the best results time and time again. I always have these on hand and doesn’t cause any issues on my sensitive skin. Sometimes it may take three nights in a row to really diminish the pimple, but after one night I see results."

Swedish Wholesale Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths Made with cellulose and cotton, each dishcloth becomes soft to the touch when wet and is safe to use on just about any surface. They're absorbent enough to clean up spills, and strong enough to scrub a pot clean. $19 at Amazon

These reusable kitchen towels are made with sustainable cellulose and cotton to make them super absorbent. You can use them just like a regular paper towel, but they’re strong enough to scrub dishes with caked-on food. It didn’t take long for Amazon shoppers to catch on to their effectiveness — so far, these cloths have racked up more than 40,000 five-star reviews.

“You can really scrub with them," wrote a contented kitchen cleaner. "They never feel yucky like a sponge does ... I have soaked them in bleach, thrown them in the washer and they come out great every time. I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill I can compost them.”

WIBIMEN Wibimen Round Ice Cube Tray Don't be a square! Round out those cocktails with ice spheres instead of cubes. This hard plastic tray releases its orbs with just a twist. Just add water, snap the close and freeze. $18 at Amazon

For classy cocktails, try swapping out your ice cubes for ice spheres. Did we mention there are special trays that can make these tiny balls of ice? There are. They work like a regular ice cube tray, only after you fill the tray with water, you pop a lid on top before putting it in the freezer. As the water chills, it expands and molds to the round depressions. Sounds complicated, but there are nearly 10,000 shoppers who love it.

“Gotta be honest — I never loved looking at ice so much till getting this!” wrote a satisfied customer. “They pop out super easily, and I love that it comes with a storage container to build up the ice, plus a little scoop (so cute).”

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping on any of these items, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.